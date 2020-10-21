Eknath Khadse left the BJP and said – Devendra Fadnavis ruined my life, I will join NCP

Mumbai: In the year 2016, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who has been angry since Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government quit, left the party. He will join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP this week. Khadse (68), while talking to journalists, accused Fadnavis of trying to “destroy his political career and life”. NCP state chief and state minister Jayant Patil said that Khadse will join the NCP on Friday. With this, the long-running speculation about Khadse’s next political move came to an end. Also Read – Big shock to BJP in Maharashtra – Eknath Khadse left the party – will join NCP?

Khadse, the senior-most minister in the Fadnavis government, had to resign as revenue minister in 2016 over allegations of land grab and he was almost marginalized in the party thereafter. Patil said that by joining veteran leaders like Khadse, who has also been the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, the party will be strengthened in Khandesh region of northern Maharashtra. Khadse hails from the same area. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JDU embroiled in Tejaswi’s move, direct contest in 77 seats

He claimed that “a lot of people” want to join the NCP. He said, “As per my knowledge, many MLAs are in touch with him.” The minister said that he was sure that the BJP would consider why a senior leader like Khadse left the party. When asked about Khadse’s role in NCP, Patil said, “The party will take a decision on this … He has agreed to work under the leadership of Pawar Saheb.” Raksha Khadse, daughter-in-law of Eknath Khadse, is a Lok Sabha member of the BJP from Raver seat in northern Maharashtra. Also Read – Bihar Opinion Poll: Whose Government will be formed in Bihar? Know what the opinion poll says

After leaving the BJP, Khadse attacked Fadnavis fiercely and claimed that the former chief minister directed the police to implicate him in a fake harassment case. Khadse said, “The then Chief Minister (Fadnavis) instructed the police to file an FIR against me for making false allegations of harassment by a woman. He said that the case would be withdrawn later. A corruption investigation was started against me, in which I came out cleanly. ”Khadse said that Fadnavis tried to destroy his (political) life. On Khadse’s allegations, Fadnavis (50) said that his former BJP colleagues are speaking “half truth”.

Fadnavis said, “If he had a complaint about me, he should have told the senior leaders of the party.” Describing Khadse’s resignation as unfortunate, Fadnavis said, “It would have been better had he not resigned.” Fadnavis said, “I will not speak about it today, but will do so at the appropriate time.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that BJP should think that when it is reaching the peak of success, then why are its foundation stones slipping. Thackeray said here that Khadse is “definitely welcome” to the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) family. He said that Khadse is one of the leaders who along with Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde in various parts of the state increased the party base.

The Shiv Sena chief said that Khadse has a different identity, he is a warrior and a leader who speaks outright. He said, “Earlier, we (Shiv Sena) left the NDA, Shiromani Akali Dal also recently left this alliance (NDA). Khadse is no longer with the BJP. Therefore, the BJP should think about it. It is my duty to alert the leader of being an old friend of the BJP. “Union Minister Rao Rasaheb Danve termed Khadse’s decision to leave the party as” unfortunate “and said that his issues could have been resolved with time.