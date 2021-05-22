Ekta Chaudhary (YouTuber) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Ekta Chaudhary (YouTuber) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Ekta Chaudhary is Indian Youtuber and an entrepreneur residing in Mumbai. She began her personal start-up, Lawn Up in 2017. A give a contribution to a silent, but tough inexperienced revolution that’s happening in city properties.

Early Lifestyles

Ekta Chaudhary was once born and taken up in Bengaluru. She finished her Bachelor’s level in Lifestyles Sciences from Delhi and had then moved to Dehradun to pursue her Grasp’s in Environmental Science from the Woodland Analysis Institute after which moved to IISc Bengaluru to pursue her Ph.D. in Ecology.

Bio

Actual Identify Ekta Chaudhary Nickname Sonu ((Instagram)) Occupation Youtuber and Entrepreneur Date of Delivery No longer Identified Age No longer Identified Delivery Position Bengaluru, Karnataka Nationality Indian House The city Bengaluru, Karnataka Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : Arjun Chaudhary



Husband : Pulkit (2018-Provide)

Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Occupation

Chaudhary began her personal YouTube channel Lawn Up in 2017. Her content material caters to younger city target market, serving to them in finding greenery, sustainability and stability of their lives. She has science-backed knowledgeable tips about natural gardening and makes aesthetic movies with interactive narrative. She began Lawn Up Pvt. Ltd in 2019. Ekta these days has an running group of 5 other people for Lawn Up. She is a devoted virtual content material writer and in addition conducts on-line and offline workshops on city gardening throughout India for corporates and faculties.

She has additionally arrange a store named Lawn Up, which sells aesthetically gratifying, sustainable lawn decor specifically hand made by way of ladies artisans throughout Mumbai.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Identified School IISc Bengaluru Instructional Qualification Ph.D. in Ecology Energetic Years 2017-Provide Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 4″ Ft Weight 59 Kg Determine Size 35-28-35 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Gardening and Travelling

Non-public Lifestyles

Ekta Chaudhary were given married in 2018.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Marriage Date 19 December 2018 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Ekta Chaudhary hails from Bengaluru.

She determined to begin Lawn Up when she was once doing her Ph.D. in IISc Bengaluru.

She could also be a Poop Ecologist.

In 2017, Ekta started making movies of gardening as a pastime, explaining guidelines and methods of city gardening and the science in the back of each step.

Earlier than Lawn up she determined to make profession in virtual media.

Her Youtube channel Lawn Up has greater than 1,000,000 subscribers as of Would possibly 2021.

If in case you have extra information about Ekta Chaudhary. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

Similar