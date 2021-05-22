Ekta Chaudhary (YouTuber) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Ekta Chaudhary (YouTuber) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Ekta Chaudhary (YouTuber) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Ekta Chaudhary (YouTuber) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Ekta Chaudhary is Indian Youtuber and an entrepreneur residing in Mumbai. She began her personal start-up, Lawn Up in 2017. A give a contribution to a silent, but tough inexperienced revolution that’s happening in city properties.

Early Lifestyles

Ekta Chaudhary was once born and taken up in Bengaluru. She finished her Bachelor’s level in Lifestyles Sciences from Delhi and had then moved to Dehradun to pursue her Grasp’s in Environmental Science from the Woodland Analysis Institute after which moved to IISc Bengaluru to pursue her Ph.D. in Ecology.

Bio

Actual Identify Ekta Chaudhary
Nickname Sonu ((Instagram))
Occupation Youtuber and Entrepreneur
Date of Delivery No longer Identified
Age No longer Identified
Delivery Position Bengaluru, Karnataka
Nationality Indian
House The city Bengaluru, Karnataka
Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer To be had
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : Arjun Chaudhary
Ekta Chaudhary with Brother
Husband : Pulkit (2018-Provide)
Ekta Chaudhary with Husband
Faith Hinduism
Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra
Ekta Chaudhary (YouTuber)

Occupation

Chaudhary began her personal YouTube channel Lawn Up in 2017. Her content material caters to younger city target market, serving to them in finding greenery, sustainability and stability of their lives. She has science-backed knowledgeable tips about natural gardening and makes aesthetic movies with interactive narrative. She began Lawn Up Pvt. Ltd in 2019. Ekta these days has an running group of 5 other people for Lawn Up. She is a devoted virtual content material writer and in addition conducts on-line and offline workshops on city gardening throughout India for corporates and faculties.

She has additionally arrange a store named Lawn Up, which sells aesthetically gratifying, sustainable lawn decor specifically hand made by way of ladies artisans throughout Mumbai.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Identified
School IISc Bengaluru
Instructional Qualification Ph.D. in Ecology
Energetic Years 2017-Provide
Awards No longer To be had
Ekta Chaudhary (YouTuber)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 4″ Ft
Weight 59 Kg
Determine Size 35-28-35
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Leisure pursuits Gardening and Travelling

Non-public Lifestyles

Ekta Chaudhary were given married in 2018.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married
Marriage Date 19 December 2018
Controversies None
Wage (approx) No longer To be had
Internet Price No longer To be had
Ekta Chaudhary (YouTuber)

Social Media Presence

  • Ekta Chaudhary hails from Bengaluru.
  • She determined to begin Lawn Up when she was once doing her Ph.D. in IISc Bengaluru.
  • She could also be a Poop Ecologist.
  • In 2017, Ekta started making movies of gardening as a pastime, explaining guidelines and methods of city gardening and the science in the back of each step.
  • Earlier than Lawn up she determined to make profession in virtual media.
  • Her Youtube channel Lawn Up has greater than 1,000,000 subscribers as of Would possibly 2021.

If in case you have extra information about Ekta Chaudhary. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here