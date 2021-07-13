Ekta Kapoor Age, Peak, Biography 2021 Wiki, Internet Value, Boyfriend

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Ekta Kapoor is a renowned and well known Indian Television and film manufacturer and director. She is the highest of Balaji Telefilms. Ekta Kapoor was once born on 7th June 1975 and is the daughter of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. Actor Tusharr Kapoor is her younger brother. She achieved her schooling from Scottish school and college from Bombay Mithibai school.

Ekta Kapoor Age Boyfriend Family Children

Biography / Wiki :-

Exact Establish Ekta Ravi Kapoor
Nickname  No longer Recognized
Recognized Establish  Ekta Ravi Kapoor
Date of Starting 7 June 1975
Age 45 years ( as of 2021)
Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Native land Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Provide Place of dwelling Mumbai , Maharashtra , India
Nationality  Indian
Career  TV and Film Manufacturer
Martial Status  Unmarried
Boyfriend  / Affairs No longer Recognized
Religion Hindu
Zodiac sign  Gemini
Foods Conduct Vegetarian
Ekta Kapoor Age Boyfriend Biography

Education, Family , Ethnicity & Boyfriend :-

School Establish Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai
College / School  Mithibai College, Mumbai
Tutorial Qualification Graduated
Ethnicity Punjabi Hindu
Father  Establish Jeetendra (Actor)
Mother Establish Shobha Kapoor (Manufacturer)
Brother Establish Tusshar Kapoor (Younger, Actor)
Sister Establish None
Spouse / Husband Establish No longer Married
Childrens ( Children) Establish Son- Ravie Kapoor (By way of Surrogacy)

Ekta Kapoor started her career at the age of seventeen. Throughout the initial days she joined film manufacturer Kailash Surendranath then again she failed. After this with the financial assist of her father she started her non-public television serial production named “Balaji Telefilms”. Ekta kapoor failed in that too then again after immense strive against she was once sucessful in growing serial “Hum Paanch”.

Ekta Kapoor has introduced many stars like Vidya Balan, Prachi Desai, Ram Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ronit Roy and Rajiv Khandelwal. Till the year 2015 she made 25 winning serials and earned spherical 500 crores from it. She is assumed to be very superstitious and also believes in god.

Ekta Kapoor Age Boyfriend Family Children Biography

Occupation / Awards & Achievements :-

Awards & Achievements Indo American Awards – Greatest very good woman entrepreneur inside the year 2010.
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards – Iconic Television and film manufacturer in year 2012
Indian Television Awards – Sterling Icon of Recreational in year 2017.
Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards – Maximum Inspiring Icon for the year 2018.
Endeavor Straight away Award – Maximum Extremely efficient ladies inside the Indian Endeavor
Forbes Magnate Awards – Icon of excellence for the year 2018
Ekta Kapoor Boyfriend Family Children Biography

Web Price, House & Cars :-

Web Price Rs. 85 crore
Monthly Salary / Earnings Rs. 5.5 crore
Belongings A sumptuous flat in Mumbai worth Rs. 7 crore
Balaji Telefilms administrative center in Andheri West,
Mumbai
Non-public investment Rs. 43 crores
Cars BMW
Mercedes
Ford
Jaguar

Favourites :-

Favorite  Foods Chocolate
Favorite Actor Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh
Khan, Aamir Khan
Favorite Actress Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Sakshi
Tanwar
Favorite Color White
Favorite Spare time activities Finding out books
Favorite Baby-kisser
 Narendra Modi
Favorite Holiday spot London
Favorite Singer A.R. Rahman
Favorite Film Director Wong Kar-Wai

Decide Measurements , Size , Most sensible & Weight :-

Ekta Kapoor Age Boyfriend Family Biography
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Black
Most sensible Feet – 5 feet 4 inches
Meters – 1.63 m
Centimeters – 165 cm
Weight In Kilograms – 58 Kg
Decide Measurements Size – 35
Waist Size – 28 Inches
Hips Size – 35 Inches
Decide Measurements – 35-28-35

