Ekta Kapoor Age, Peak, Biography 2021 Wiki, Internet Value, Boyfriend

Ekta Kapoor is a renowned and well known Indian Television and film manufacturer and director. She is the highest of Balaji Telefilms. Ekta Kapoor was once born on 7th June 1975 and is the daughter of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. Actor Tusharr Kapoor is her younger brother. She achieved her schooling from Scottish school and college from Bombay Mithibai school.

Biography / Wiki :-

Exact Establish Ekta Ravi Kapoor Nickname No longer Recognized Recognized Establish Ekta Ravi Kapoor Date of Starting 7 June 1975 Age 45 years ( as of 2021) Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Native land Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Provide Place of dwelling Mumbai , Maharashtra , India Nationality Indian Career TV and Film Manufacturer Martial Status Unmarried Boyfriend / Affairs No longer Recognized Religion Hindu Zodiac sign Gemini Foods Conduct Vegetarian

Education, Family , Ethnicity & Boyfriend :-

School Establish Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai College / School Mithibai College, Mumbai Tutorial Qualification Graduated Ethnicity Punjabi Hindu Father Establish Jeetendra (Actor) Mother Establish Shobha Kapoor (Manufacturer) Brother Establish Tusshar Kapoor (Younger, Actor) Sister Establish None Spouse / Husband Establish No longer Married Childrens ( Children) Establish Son- Ravie Kapoor (By way of Surrogacy)

Ekta Kapoor started her career at the age of seventeen. Throughout the initial days she joined film manufacturer Kailash Surendranath then again she failed. After this with the financial assist of her father she started her non-public television serial production named “Balaji Telefilms”. Ekta kapoor failed in that too then again after immense strive against she was once sucessful in growing serial “Hum Paanch”.

Ekta Kapoor has introduced many stars like Vidya Balan, Prachi Desai, Ram Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ronit Roy and Rajiv Khandelwal. Till the year 2015 she made 25 winning serials and earned spherical 500 crores from it. She is assumed to be very superstitious and also believes in god.

Occupation / Awards & Achievements :-

Awards & Achievements Indo American Awards – Greatest very good woman entrepreneur inside the year 2010. Dadasaheb Phalke Awards – Iconic Television and film manufacturer in year 2012 Indian Television Awards – Sterling Icon of Recreational in year 2017. Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards – Maximum Inspiring Icon for the year 2018. Endeavor Straight away Award – Maximum Extremely efficient ladies inside the Indian Endeavor Forbes Magnate Awards – Icon of excellence for the year 2018

Web Price, House & Cars :-

Web Price Rs. 85 crore Monthly Salary / Earnings Rs. 5.5 crore Belongings A sumptuous flat in Mumbai worth Rs. 7 crore

Balaji Telefilms administrative center in Andheri West,

Mumbai

Non-public investment Rs. 43 crores Cars BMW

Mercedes Ford

Jaguar

Favourites :-

Favorite Foods Chocolate Favorite Actor Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh

Khan, Aamir Khan Favorite Actress Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Sakshi

Tanwar Favorite Color White Favorite Spare time activities Finding out books Favorite Baby-kisser

Narendra Modi Favorite Holiday spot London Favorite Singer A.R. Rahman Favorite Film Director Wong Kar-Wai

Decide Measurements , Size , Most sensible & Weight :-

Hair Color Black Eye Color Black Most sensible Feet – 5 feet 4 inches Meters – 1.63 m Centimeters – 165 cm Weight In Kilograms – 58 Kg Decide Measurements Size – 35 Waist Size – 28 Inches Hips Size – 35 Inches Decide Measurements – 35-28-35

We could learn additional about Rani Mukerji , Karishma Kapoor& Arjun Rampal

CELEBRITY POLL APRIL 2021

Who’s your Favorite Bollywood Singer for year 2020 ? Arijit Singh 42%, 458 votes 458 votes

42% 458 votes – 42% of all votes

Shreya Ghosal 18%, 196 votes 196 votes

18% 196 votes – 18% of all votes

Neha Kakkar 17%, 188 votes 188 votes

17% 188 votes – 17% of all votes

A R Rahman 13%, 141 vote 141 vote

13% 141 vote – 13% of all votes

Honey Singh 9%, 102 votes 102 votes

9% 102 votes – 9% of all votes Complete Votes: 1085 Citizens: 860

– Balloting is closed Poll Possible choices are limited because of JavaScript is disabled for your browser. Arijit Singh 42%, 458 votes 458 votes 42% 458 votes – 42% of all votes

Shreya Ghosal 18%, 196 votes 196 votes 18% 196 votes – 18% of all votes

Neha Kakkar 17%, 188 votes 188 votes 17% 188 votes – 17% of all votes

A R Rahman 13%, 141 vote 141 vote 13% 141 vote – 13% of all votes

Honey Singh 9%, 102 votes 102 votes 9% 102 votes – 9% of all votes Complete Votes: 1085 Citizens: 860 – Balloting is closed