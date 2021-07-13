Ekta Kapoor Age, Peak, Biography 2021 Wiki, Internet Value, Boyfriend

Ekta Kapoor is a renowned and well known Indian Television and film manufacturer and director. She is the highest of Balaji Telefilms. Ekta Kapoor was once born on 7th June 1975 and is the daughter of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. Actor Tusharr Kapoor is her younger brother. She achieved her schooling from Scottish school and college from Bombay Mithibai school.
Biography / Wiki :-
|Exact Establish
|Ekta Ravi Kapoor
|Nickname
|No longer Recognized
|Recognized Establish
|Ekta Ravi Kapoor
|Date of Starting
|7 June 1975
|Age
|45 years ( as of 2021)
|Birthplace
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Native land
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Provide Place of dwelling
|Mumbai , Maharashtra , India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Career
|TV and Film Manufacturer
|Martial Status
|Unmarried
|Boyfriend / Affairs
|No longer Recognized
|Religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Foods Conduct
|Vegetarian
Education, Family , Ethnicity & Boyfriend :-
|School Establish
|Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai
|College / School
|Mithibai College, Mumbai
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduated
|Ethnicity
|Punjabi Hindu
|Father Establish
|Jeetendra (Actor)
|Mother Establish
|Shobha Kapoor (Manufacturer)
|Brother Establish
|Tusshar Kapoor (Younger, Actor)
|Sister Establish
|None
|Spouse / Husband Establish
|No longer Married
|Childrens ( Children) Establish
|Son- Ravie Kapoor (By way of Surrogacy)
Ekta Kapoor started her career at the age of seventeen. Throughout the initial days she joined film manufacturer Kailash Surendranath then again she failed. After this with the financial assist of her father she started her non-public television serial production named “Balaji Telefilms”. Ekta kapoor failed in that too then again after immense strive against she was once sucessful in growing serial “Hum Paanch”.
Ekta Kapoor has introduced many stars like Vidya Balan, Prachi Desai, Ram Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ronit Roy and Rajiv Khandelwal. Till the year 2015 she made 25 winning serials and earned spherical 500 crores from it. She is assumed to be very superstitious and also believes in god.
Occupation / Awards & Achievements :-
|Awards & Achievements
|Indo American Awards – Greatest very good woman entrepreneur inside the year 2010.
|Dadasaheb Phalke Awards – Iconic Television and film manufacturer in year 2012
|Indian Television Awards – Sterling Icon of Recreational in year 2017.
|Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards – Maximum Inspiring Icon for the year 2018.
|Endeavor Straight away Award – Maximum Extremely efficient ladies inside the Indian Endeavor
|Forbes Magnate Awards – Icon of excellence for the year 2018
Web Price, House & Cars :-
|Web Price
|Rs. 85 crore
|Monthly Salary / Earnings
|Rs. 5.5 crore
|Belongings
|A sumptuous flat in Mumbai worth Rs. 7 crore
Balaji Telefilms administrative center in Andheri West,
Mumbai
Non-public investment Rs. 43 crores
|Cars
|BMW
Mercedes
|Ford
Jaguar
Favourites :-
|Favorite Foods
|Chocolate
|Favorite Actor
|Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh
Khan, Aamir Khan
|Favorite Actress
|Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Sakshi
Tanwar
|Favorite Color
|White
|Favorite Spare time activities
|Finding out books
|Favorite Baby-kisser
|Narendra Modi
|Favorite Holiday spot
|London
|Favorite Singer
|A.R. Rahman
|Favorite Film Director
|Wong Kar-Wai
Decide Measurements , Size , Most sensible & Weight :-
|Hair Color
|Black
|Eye Color
|Black
|Most sensible
|Feet – 5 feet 4 inches
|Meters – 1.63 m
|Centimeters – 165 cm
|Weight
|In Kilograms – 58 Kg
|Decide Measurements
|Size – 35
|Waist Size – 28 Inches
|Hips Size – 35 Inches
|Decide Measurements – 35-28-35
We could learn additional about Rani Mukerji , Karishma Kapoor& Arjun Rampal
CELEBRITY POLL APRIL 2021
-
Arijit Singh 42%, 458 votes
458 votes
42%
458 votes – 42% of all votes
-
Shreya Ghosal 18%, 196 votes
196 votes
18%
196 votes – 18% of all votes
-
Neha Kakkar 17%, 188 votes
188 votes
17%
188 votes – 17% of all votes
-
A R Rahman 13%, 141 vote
141 vote
13%
141 vote – 13% of all votes
-
Honey Singh 9%, 102 votes
102 votes
9%
102 votes – 9% of all votes
Complete Votes: 1085
Citizens: 860
April 2, 2021
– April 30, 2021
Balloting is closed
28Stocks