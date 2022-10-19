“El Cachirulazo”, the worst soccer scandal in Mexico that took away the ‘Tri’ the opportunity to play a World Cup

Fans begged FIFA for the Mexican National Team to go to the 1990 World Cup in Italy. (Infobae File)

Behind each of the teams that manage to get their first pass to the Soccer World Cup there are moving stories of overcoming and hope, but there are also painful chapters that have stunned entire countries, as it was “The Cachirulazo”, that stained Mexican football by preventing the ‘Tri’ from attending the Italy tournament in 1990.

It was April 1988, two years had already passed since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and there were still a couple more to go before a new edition would be held in Italy (1990). While the big day arrived, engines were warming up with world championships for minor teams.

At that time, the XII Concacaf Youth Tournament was played in Guatemala, a competition that also kept the nations of North America, Central America and the Caribbean in suspense, since the team that was champion and runner-up He automatically obtained his pass to the U-20 Men’s World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Mexico’s record was going well: in the group stage they beat Bermuda 4-1, Cuba 2-0, the Netherlands Antilles 7-0, while drawing 2-2 with Canada.

Already in the second round, the Mexican National Team beat Cuba 2-1 again, lost 3-0 against Costa Rica and managed to take a 2-1 advantage against the United States, then beingn second place in the tournament, behind the Ticos, and obtaining their pass to the Youth World Cup.

Record sheet of Aurelio ‘Chino’ Rivera Bueno. (Infobae File)

Previously, on January 3, 1988, the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) had issued warnings not to try to deceive the highest governing body of football regarding the established age limit for players in the Concacaf U-20 tournament, with the maximum allowed being 20 years.

As the final matches of the Concacaf tournament unfolded, the journalists Antonio Moreno and Alfredo Ruíz published on April 12, 1988 an unsigned column in the sports newspaper cheerswhere they exhibited irregularities on the age of the players after consulting a yearbook published by the Mexican Soccer Federation itself (Femexfut, today FMF), this being higher than those established.

A week later, on the same day that Mexico faced Cuba in the final round, Moreno put out another column in which he spoke about the danger of “try to gain an advantage over rivals by including players over the legal age.”

The bomb exploded when the journalist finally Jose Ramon Fernandez headline tv shows At the same time y DeportTVHe broke the news on national television.

In response, he then President of Femexfut, Rafael del Castillo Ruiznot only lashed out at the journalists, but also denied the accusations and launched an entire defense in order to clean up the scandal.

As days went by, other media outlets verified and reaffirmed the allegations. The Conference and the program At the same time did a review of the players’ birth certificates, finding that Jose Luis Mata Santacruz passed the regulated age by four years; Gerardo Jimenez Cantu and Jose de la Fountain Guzman, exceeded by two years, and Aurelio ‘Chino’ Rivera Well, defenseman and team captain, he surpassed her by seven years.

In 1990, the year in which the World Cup in Italy was played, some of the soccer players called up to the Mexican National Team were Jorge Dávalos, Ricardo Peláez, Javier Aguirre, José Enrique Vaca, Efraín Herrera, Hugo Pineda, Víctor Rodríguez, Héctor Esparza, Manuel Negrete, Alfonso Sosa and Daniel Guzmán. (Infobae / Jovani Pérez)

The information soon crossed barriers and on May 5 the federations of Guatemala and the United States filed a complaint with Concacaf demanding an investigation.

After finding sufficient evidence of deception, Concacaf made the decision to veto the Mexican U-20 of the sports fair, giving the pass to the Youth World Cup in Saudi Arabia to the United States.

At the same time, those who were part of the Femexfut national council back then too they were banned for life for Concacaf, including: Raphael of the Castle (chairman), Rafael Lebrija Saavedra (president of the Second Division), Raphael Castellanos (vocal), Victor Manuel Gonzalez Davilageneral secretary of the federation), Ramon Martinez (secretary), Manuel Aceves Montenegro (treasurer and compiler of the original yearbook), Gerardo Gallegos Casares (president of the Third Division and deputy director of the youth team), Gilberto Morfin Salazar (president of the amateur branch of the FMF), Francisco Javier Cantu (pro-secretary) and Hector Antonio Perez Contreras (second vice president and head of the Mexican delegation to the tournament held in April).

“FIFA puts KO to Mexico”, it was read in the newspapers. (Infobae File)

The only one to whom that veto was not imposed was the Technical Director of the Sub-20, Franciso “El Potrillo” Avilán. He himself confessed that I had already pointed out to Femexfut that the players were overage, but their warnings were ignored.

the then Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) also opened an investigation to determine if the crime of falsification of birth certificates; finally the players recognized that they had given false ages when taking out their minutes with the help of Rafael del Castillo.

The president of the Mexican Federation tried to appeal the Concacaf sanctions by going to Zurich to speak with FIFA officials, trusting in the good relationship that the country had forged with the highest authority after having “saved” them in the 1986 World Cup, when Colombia withdrew its candidacy to be the venue and Mexico raised its hand to organize them.

However, FIFA not only supported the actions taken by Concacaf, but also extended sanctions to all Mexican teams for two years, thus compromising the participation of the ‘Tri’ in the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, as well as in the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Femexfut directors were banned for life. (Infobae)

The World Cup in Italy in 1990 marked the last time that the Aztec team missed its participation in this Cup, after not attending others such as Italy 1934, France 1938, Germany 1974 and Spain 1982, although for other reasons.

Before the World Cup was held, it was also common to see the fans suffer in local tournament matches, as the fans carried posters where they begged FIFA to I will forgive them and that the punishment was an injustice.

At least four players were over the age limit to be in the U-20s. (Infobae)

The name of this scandal, “El Cachirulazo” or “The Cachirules”, was taken from a 1950s television character called “Cachirulo” who was part of the children show “Fantastic Theater”.

This character was played by the actor Enrique Alonso when he was between 30 and 40 years old, so when the public called the players “cachirulos” they meant that pretended to be much younger than they really were.

The word “cachirul” was also used in the early 20th century, when Mexicans referred to objects of poor or dubious quality.

The term was also used in the soccer of the amateur categorieswhen a player who was not part of the registered squad entered the field to impersonate another and thus not lose by default due to not having enough players.

