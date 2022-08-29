“El Daza”, a dangerous member of the Tepito Union, fell for the fifth time

Renat Dassae Esparza Vera “El Daza”, has been linked to the Tepito Union (Photo: Twitter/oharfuch)

A dangerous member of the Tepito Union, Renat Dassae Esparza Vera, alias “El Daza”, He was arrested for the fifth time on the streets of Mexico City.

On the night of this Sunday, August 28, he was arrested by members of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) in the Cuahtémoc mayor’s office. “El Daza” was allegedly selling drugs in the Zona Rosa.

Esparza Vera is the ringleader of extortionists from the Union in the downtown area, Tepito and the Morelos neighborhood. He has been arrested 5 times in his criminal career.

Last February, the criminal related to homicides, kidnappings and extortions was released after spending six months in prison.

That was the fourth Once The Daza He was released, despite having been linked to a trial with evidence that could be sufficient for his conviction, since he was arrested in August 2021 in possession of two firearms, drugs and a gram scale.

“El Daza” was arrested in possession of narcotics and firearms in August 2021 (Photo: SSC)

Previously he had already been detained by capital authorities, since in 2010 an investigation folder was opened against him for the crime of qualified robberywhich was completed that year, since he was captured and imprisoned in the North Prison from Mexico City, where he left months later after being found innocent of the crime he was charged with.

Posteriorly, in 2012 he was captured for negligent injuries due to vehicular traffic in a collision and robbery to a passer-by with violence; in 2019 he was arrested again by Citizen Security police (SSC) of CDMX, who arrested him on Manuel Doblado street in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, this time he was accused of having committed extortion.

The penultimate arrest of “El Daza” happened in August 2021month in which he was captured along with “El Tomate”, with whom he shared the leadership of a criminal cell that would have emerged from La Unión Tepitoon that occasion he was placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry of the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of the capital, who accused him of crimes against health.

Days later, both men were prosecuted for these crimes, in addition to facing accusations of operating an extortion network in Mexico City, an entity in which They charged the floor fee to fixed and semi-fixed merchants, whom they presumably kidnapped and murdered if they refused to provide the fees.

El Daza is a member of the Tepito Union (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

For his part, “El Tomate” was released on January 27 despite having been identified by the capital authorities as one of the material authors of the shooting in the Garibaldi square in September 2018, an attack in which El Daza and Israel Cortés Villaseñor, El Cors, also participated.

The criminal organization, since its creation in 2010, has dedicated itself to the commission of various crimes such as sale and distribution of drugs, collection of flat, extortion, kidnapping, homicide, dispossession, vehicle theft and human trafficking; with which he obtained enough income to corrupt authorities and acquire firearms.

