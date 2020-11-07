El Gouna Film Festival Confirms 6 Coronavirus Cases Among Attendees

There are rising considerations over plenty of coronavirus circumstances believed to have originated eventually week’s El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt.

“I’m seeing a rising quantity of people that attended the Gouna Film Festival are studying they bought COVID-19,” warns a Fb submit circulating amongst those that attended the Oct. 23-31 occasion. “If you happen to had been there, please isolate and get examined. If you happen to take a look at constructive, please let everybody you met know to allow them to isolate and get examined.”

The choice to host events made El Gouna stand out from different bodily occasions held in Europe in latest months. The competition additionally examined all international friends, which Venice and San Sebastian didn’t pursue. One might fairly argue organizers did extra to guard different friends from asymptomatic circumstances.

Nonetheless, Al Jazeera reported Friday that a number of regional celebrities — who weren’t examined by organizers — have alleged they caught the virus having attended the competition, although some have acknowledged that El Gouna can’t be blamed for his or her actions outdoors occasion premises.

Festival director Intishal Al Timimi confirmed six circumstances to Selection. “There was one member of workers who contracted coronavirus, and 5 worldwide friends who had constructive checks in El Gouna,” he stated. “Two of those [were confirmed] at Hurghada airport, the place testing came about.”

“We solely examined worldwide friends,” defined Timini. “It wasn’t potential to check each Egyptian nationwide who attended, simply as on the Venice Film Festival, the place solely non-European friends had been examined this yr.”

Timini additionally mirrored on the problem of pinpointing the place friends picked up the virus with any certainty. “We’re not chargeable for the actions in El Gouna or on the Crimson Sea which don’t belong to the competition.”

The circumstances comes regardless of the stringent COVID-safe measures instituted by the competition, which was working with the Egyptian Ministry of Well being.

All invited worldwide friends had been required to take a PCR take a look at, which supplies outcomes inside the day or in 24 hours, as much as 96 hours earlier than flying. Egypt Air wouldn’t permit anybody to board a flight to Cairo and not using a unfavourable take a look at. Selection is aware of of not less than one case the place the airline refused to board a visitor and not using a PCR certificates stating they had been freed from the virus.

Equally, most visitor inns additionally had strict protocols, taking temperature checks as friends entered the premises and asking for a unfavourable PCR certificates. The place there have been discrepancies, reminiscent of if the date of the PCR take a look at was past 96 hours earlier than arrival, friends had been re-tested.

For friends touring immediately into Hurghada, the place the competition is predicated, it was potential to fly a constitution and get examined on the airport. Selection is conscious of 1 such visitor testing constructive, and subsequently positioned into isolation by the competition. Different friends who had been on the identical flight because the attendee had been additionally quarantined and examined, solely allowed to expertise the nine-day competition when cleared of coronavirus.

Security in El Gouna(*6*)

Selection was on the bottom at El Gouna and noticed that COVID-19 rules — which included masks sporting and social distancing — had been largely enforced, significantly indoors. Nonetheless, open-air areas of the competition weren’t as rigorous in making use of virus rules.

Though the principles element mask-wearing “in all exterior/inside areas when distancing will not be potential or troublesome,” face coverings weren’t all the time worn by delegates outdoors. In the meantime, a one-meter social distancing mandate was not enforced persistently, and a few audio system didn’t put on masks round attendees and different audio system.

On the competition’s opening evening get together, photographs from the open-air occasion present crowds of individuals shut collectively, with little mask-wearing and no room for social distancing. Different events on the competition — which had been meant to run occasions at 75% capability — had been equally congested.

Selection attended two events — one for the CineGouna Bridge Platform opening and one other across the closing — and witnessed a scarcity of social distancing and mask-wearing that appeared to counsel a failure to implement competition guidelines.

Selection can also be conscious of not less than one visitor who attended one of many aforementioned events who had coronavirus on the time. That they had examined the morning of the get together, however didn’t obtain the consequence till the following day, additional underlining the intense challenges of internet hosting any social gathering throughout the pandemic.

Upon departure, a last PCR take a look at was performed as a part of the protocol for international friends. It’s understood that the competition has taken care of medical and lodge prices for individuals who needed to keep in El Gouna after contracting the virus. There have been rumors of as much as 40 constructive checks, however this isn’t confirmed.

Talking to Selection on situation of anonymity, one visitor who examined constructive stated the competition offered 4 medical doctors, a few of whom had been from the Ministry of Well being, and a part of a particular service for the competition. “They took nice care of me. I had no signs in any respect, however they gave me drugs [zinc, vitamin C and green tea], measured my temperature and examined me day by day. I used to be given a COVID-19 take a look at each second day,” stated the supply.

Festival director Timini stated there aren’t any extra friends quarantining in El Gouna. Nonetheless, sources inform Selection there’s nonetheless not less than one attendee remaining.

El Gouna came about simply as second wave lockdowns had been being introduced throughout Europe as a result of rising charges of coronavirus. Nonetheless, festivals proceed to happen in Egypt and it’s anticipated the Cairo Film Festival will go forward from Dec. 2. In Egypt, there have been 189 reported new circumstances on Nov. 3, down from a peak of 1,200 new day by day circumstances on June 12.