El Salvador imposes prisons lockdown after 22 murders in a day

April 25, 2020
‘Most emergency’ to allow police study greatest single-day homicide tally

The Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, overdue on Friday ordered a 24-hour lockdown of prisons containing gang contributors, and talked about their leaders could possibly be despatched into solitary confinement after a sudden spike in homicides all by means of the day.

“No contact with the outdoor worldwide. Shops will keep closed and all actions are suspended until extra notice,” Bukele tweeted in a whereas forward of nighttime. “Gang leaders will move into solitary confinement.”

