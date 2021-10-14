El Salvador vs Mexico: where and when to see the Concacaf Octagonal match

Mexico will face El Salvador in the sixth match of the Concacaf Octagonal towards Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The The Mexican Futbol selection will be measured against its similar The Savior at Cuscatlán Stadium, a stage where the Tricolor is received amid adversity, being one of the strongest contenders in the Concacaf. In this way, the squads will play their sixth game of the Octagonal Classifier Course to Qatar 2022.

The match will take place at the stadium in the Salvadoran capital, in the Cuscatlán. The property has the capacity to house about 40 thousand attendees. The ninety minutes will begin at 9:05 p.m. (Central Mexico Time). To be able to observe the crash, you will have to tune the channel 5 of Televisa, the channel 7 from TV Azteca, as well as in the pay signal of TUDN.

The aztec combo He landed in Salvadoran territory on Tuesday, October 12, the day before the game. The players who did not make the trip were Cesar Montes, by accumulation of cards, as well as Jorge Sanchez, American winger who presented physical discomfort.

The Mexican National Team has 11 points after five games in the Concacaf qualifying matches (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)



Whoever was in charge of managing a hostile environment for the Tri it was the Salvadoran followers. The Central American fans were given the task of setting up a “Carnival” night at outside the hotel where the group commanded by Gerardo Martino. The intention was to break the concentration of the players and prevent them from falling asleep through chants, rockets, drums and cymbals.

This is not the first time that “hostilities” have occurred; the moment most remembered by Mexican soccer players occurred in 2009, when the baton of The Savior received the athletes with face masks and masks in the middle of the pandemic that was going through Mexico by influenza AH1N1. Similarly, the National Anthem was not respected when the duel was about to begin.

For today’s game, Mexico marches with the advantage of being first of the qualifier for the world cup in the Asian country. The “Giant of the Concacaf”, As journalists and the media call it, has added 11 units after five games. For its part, the combined Salvadoran Has got 5 points and it is placed in sixth place, out of World Cup positions.

In the path, Mexico defeated Jamaica and Costa Rica in their first two games, while against Panama they drew a draw. Then, on the following triple date, those led by the Tata they tied against Canada at home, they beat Honduras visiting.

Raúl Jiménez could start off the bench when Mexico faces El Salvador in the Concacaf qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The speculations were present to know who will be the eleven players who will start the contest. According to information from ESPN, the box that will jump onto the court will start at the gate with Guillermo Ochoa.

The defensive rear would be completed: Julius Caesar how much Dominguez, Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno and Luis Chaka Rodriguez. The midfield would be made up of: Luis Romo, Orbelín Pineda and Carlos Rodríguez. While up front Alexis vega e Hirving Lozano would accompany Rogelio Funes Mori.

The Twin, recently entered exchange for Jimenez against the Hondurans. Stepping on the green rectangle he was booed at the Aztec stadium, but after ten minutes on the court he moved the nets and was applauded.

The aztec selectionAfter this meeting, he will have two eliminatory matches in North America. The national team will visit the National Team USA the 12th of November and later it will go to Canada the Nov. 16 to close their official matches in the year.

