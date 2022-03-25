El Tri complicated his pass to Qatar after a draw with the USA: this is how the qualifiers were

Mexico did not achieve victory in the Azteca (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Started the first game of the last day of the Concacaf Octagonalthe countries of the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean started with the matches that will define the three classified for the Cup Qatar World Cup 2022.

In the case of Mexicogot a tie with United States in the Azteca Stadium, with this it was in the third step with 22 points, below the Americans; but due to the results they obtained Panama and Costa Ricathe scenario that the Tri for the following games does not look entirely favorable for Gerardo Tata Martino.

So far the table looks like this:

OCTAGONAL CONCACAF

With Mexico’s tie, this is how El Tri was left in the Concacaf Octagonal (Photo: Google statistics)

With these results, in the absence of two more games, the three countries that would be qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup would be:

1. Canada – 25 points

2. United States – 22 points

3. Mexico – 22 points

And the selection that would sneak into the playoff zone in the fourth position it is about Costa Ricabecause with his victory against Canada he managed to displace Panama and thus take the place of the playoffs.

This is how the atmosphere was experienced prior to the Mexico vs. USA match (Video: Carlos Alberto García/Infobae México)

Throughout the first 45 minutes, the national team looked for the goal at all times. However, the efforts did not materialize at any time and little by little the minutes were running, so desperation began to dominate the Aztec team.

Some run-ins with the painting the stars and stripes generated tension because Edson Álvarez and Alexis Vega took a yellow card.

With a goalless draw, the Mexican National Team committed to qualifying for Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

With a goalless drawthe Mexican National Team compromised his pass to Qatar 2022 so it will have to beat Honduras and El Salvador if it doesn’t want to be overtaken by Costa Rica and lose third place.

The starting lineup of Tri Gerardo Martino went out with: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, John VasquezGerardo Arteaga, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Carlos Rodriguez, Jesus Tecatito Corona, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Chucky Lozano.

The El Salvador National Team tied against Jamaica and with that result it is not enough to qualify for Qatar 2022 (Photo: EFE/Rodrigo Sura)



The Jamaican national team rescued a draw against the Salvadorans. With annotation of Andre Gray At minute 72, the Jamaican team equalized the score and thus distributed points.

With this result the reggae boyz They were left with 8 points, which places them in seventh position, and El Salvador with 10 points, which left them in sixth position.

Both teams were left with no chance of qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. So The Savior and Jamaica They will say goodbye to Qatar 2022 for the remainder of the tie as no result is enough for them to qualify.

Despite Panama’s draw, they are still far from Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

The duel of the Panamanians against Honduras could directly affect the classification of Mexico. For him Tri the ideal result is that Panama loses so that its classification is not complicated. But that scenario did not come to pass.

At minute 23, those from the Panama Canal opened the scoring in their favor with annotation by Rolando Blackburn. But later the duel was tied, it went to 65 when the Hondurans thanks to the annotation of Kevin Jesús López. With a tie they added 18 points.

Costa Rica defeated Canada and approached the playoffs (Photo: REUTERS/Mayela López)

With the victory of a single goal, Costa Rica displaced Panama and took fourth place, the playoff spot. From the first half the Canadians were left without a player less because of the expulsion of Mark-Anthony Kayeso the local team took advantage of this condition and scored the first goal of the match.

He managed to maintain the result until the end of the match and approached the score of the Tri. To pass him he would have to win his next two games.

