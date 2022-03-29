El Tri defeated Honduras and already dreams of Qatar 2022: this is how the classification turned out

Mexico lightened the load for the last qualifying match and is already dreaming of Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/José Cabezas)

The penultimate match of the Concacaf Octagonlittle by little the selections that will participate in the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Mexican team defeated Honduras thanks to the annotation of Edson Álvarez.

So far the only selection that already has a place in the World Cup is Canadabecause with the result of the game against Jamaica he reached 28 points, scoring made him the first qualified of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Confederation.

THIS IS HOW THE CONCACAF OCTAGONAL WAS

Mexico managed to score the first goal of the game and was ahead in the standings (Photo: Google statistics)

With this result, the first three countries that would automatically classify Qatar 2022 would be the following:

1. Canada – 28 points (first classified to Qatar 2022 of Concacaf)

2. United States – 25 points

3. Mexico – 25 points

And the selection that would go to playoff intercontinental it would be Costa Ricawho got a victory against El Salvador. With 22 points, he is enough to stay in fourth place..

Edson Álvarez caused a rebound and directed the ball to the goal and made the game 0 – 1 (Photo: REUTERS/José Cabezas)

In the first 45 minutes, the Tri he did not manage to make any points, so as the minutes passed, the outlook for Mexico was complicated. The Hondurans even fired a dangerous shot at Guillermo Ochoa’s goal.

It was until minute 70 when those of the Tricolor They broke the zero and made the first of the duel. In a set piece play, Edson Alvarez caused a rebound and directed the ball to the goal and make the game 0 – 1.

The starting lineup with which the match began the Mexican National Team was as follows: William OchoaJorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, John VasquezGerardo Arteaga, Carlos Rodriguez, Edson Alvarez, Hector HerreraJesus Tecatito CoronaRaúl Jiménez and Hirving Chucky Lozano.

The United States already thrashed Panama (Photo: REUTERS/Erick Marciscano)

The set of the stars and stripes was in charge of opening the scoring at minute 17. An infraction inside the small area caused it to be marked criminal in favor of the United Stateswith this Christian Pulisic took advantage of the occasion to lead his team at minute 17.

From that moment on, the Americans showed their competitive quality and shortly before the 30 minute mark, they managed to score three goals. Not satisfied with these goals, at minute 45 + 4 of compensation time they extended their advantage again with a penalty and later the fifth fell.

Tajon Buchanan celebrates after scoring one of the goals with which Canada beat Jamaica to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)

With a resounding victory, those of maple leaf They are already in the 2022 World Cup. After beating the Jamaicans, they reached 28 units that left them in first place in the Concacaf Octagonal. So Canada is the first qualifying country.

From the first half, the Canadians were ahead on the scoreboard. The first goal was Cyle Larin at minute 13, later – before the first 45 minutes were over – Tajon Buchanan made the second.

After 36 years, the Canadian team will play in a World Cup again (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)

for the second time Junior Hoilett scored the third goal in the 82nd minute. Finally, an error by the Jamaican defender, Adrian Mariappacaused the fourth entry for those of The Maple leaf.

After 36 yearsthe Canadian team will play in a World Cup again, so the fans celebrated the country’s historic achievement.

(Photo: REUTERS/Mayela Lopez)

At half time the Ticos They went ahead on the scoreboard. With goals from Anthony Contrerasat minute 30, and Joel Campbellin compensation time of the first half (minute 46), the Costa Rican team reached 22 points.

He managed to defend his result and thus keep alive the illusion of reaching a playoff. And in a negative scenario for Mexico, Ticos could reach third place and move to Tri.

