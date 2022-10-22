“El vigilante” and other series very well positioned this week in the Top 10 of Netflix

The top series on Netflix in recent days. (Netflix)

On many occasions you find yourself not knowing what production to watch on streaming platforms. For this reason, here you can see a list according to your weekend. For this occasion, 6 most watched series around the world so you don’t miss a bit of the streamer’s currently trending titles.

The vigilant

“After moving into their dream home in the suburbs, life for the Brannock family quickly turns into hell. Ominous letters from someone calling himself ‘the Watcher’ are just the beginning, as each neighborhood secret that comes to light is more sinister than the last. Inspired by the true story of the infamous ‘watchman’s house’ in New Jersey”; points Netflix in its official synopsis. Since its premiere on October 13, The vigilant it completed its first week in the Top 10, ranking number one -English-language TV-, with 125.01 million hours watched.

A family moves into their dream home but they are stalked by someone who calls himself a Watcher. It is a Ryan Murphy production with Naomi Watts. Inspired by the true story of the Watcher’s house in New Jersey.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

To date, the story of “The Butcher or Monster of Milwaukee” completes four weeks among the most viewed on the platform, achieving a total of 122.78 million hours viewed and occupying second place -English-speaking TV-. Evan Peters (American Horror Story) embodies the role of the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer that ended 17 innocent lives between 1978 and 1991. This is a production created by Ryan Murphy; who also created The vigilant.

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) ended the lives of 17 innocent victims. Netflix

the midnight club

This series of intrigue and horror, released on October 7, focuses on eight young patients in a hospital for the terminally ill, who meet every day at midnight to tell each other stories, who also make a pact: the next one to die will send him a sign to the group from beyond. Based on a 1994 novel by Christopher Pike and other works of his authorship. It is the third most watched production in the streaming giant -English-speaking TV-, with 49.87 million hours watched worldwide.

A group of eight terminally ill young people reside at Bright Cliffe Hospice, which is run by a mysterious female doctor. Every midnight they meet to tell horror stories.

the great flood

Netflix details that “In 1997, scientists and local government officials face life and death decisions when a destructive wave of flooding threatens the city. The local authorities, led by Secretary Jakub Marczak, bring in Jaśmina Tremer, a hydrologist with a troubled past, to help save the city at all costs. At the same time, Andrzej Rębacz returns to his hometown of Kęty, near Wrocław, and suddenly finds himself leading the rebellious residents.” the great flood is a six-episode suspense drama series inspired by the events of the Millennium Flood, which hit Poland, as well as parts of the Czech Republic and Germany, in that year. It currently ranks first with 31.04 million hours of playback -non-English-speaking TV-, completing two weeks in the ranking.

In 1997, a destructive flood approaches the capital of Lower Silesia.

The Empress

19th century period drama and romance that recounts the passionate romance between the rebellious Elizabeth (Sissi) and Franz, the Emperor of Austria, a situation that completely alters the power structure of the Viennese court. After the wedding between them, the young empress has to reaffirm her position not only before her mother-in-law, the proud and ambitious Sophie, but also before Maxi, Franz’s brother, who wants both the throne and his own. Sissi. Series of 6 episodes that currently ranks number two in the Top 10 of Netflix -Non-English speaking TV-, completing its third week with more than 28.0 million hours in reproduction.

The story of Empress Sisi is told in this six-episode Netflix series

The sisters

Korean series that tells the story of three economically poor sisters who with great strength and courage face the richest and most powerful family in Korea, in order not to be trampled on and get ahead together. The sisters is the third most watched series of the streaming giant -non-English-speaking TV-, completing its sixth week in the world ranking, with almost 25.00 million hours watched. The protagonists are well-known performers in the television industry of their country.

Three sisters with no one else in the world and little money find themselves involved in a conspiracy involving rich and powerful people.

