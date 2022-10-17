“El Wacaras” and “El Jackets” fell, alleged members of the CJNG who attacked the CDMX police

They arrested “El Wacaras” and “El Chaquetas”, alleged members of the “cartel of the four letters” who attacked CDMX police officers (Photo: FGJ CDMX)

Christian “N”, alias the wacaras, and Ernesto “N”, alias the jackets, were placed in pretrial detention by authorities in Mexico City after, it is presumed, the individuals Firearms fired at police preventive.

The uniformed officers realized that those now detained handled suspicious packaging inside a vehicleBoth individuals tried to evade authorities in a car. It should be noted that both men are linked with the criminal group Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Through a press release shared on Sunday, October 16, it was reported that one of them would have fired a weapon at the police officers; however, the alleged drug dealers were seized together with a green vegetable and a white substance (possibly marihuana y cocaine), a firearm, useful cartridges and a gramera scale.

The alleged drug dealers were seized several doses of illicit substances (Photo: FGJ CDMX)

The investigations of the Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City indicated that, through the tests, it was possible to establish that the individuals possibly they shot at the authorities.

According to the investigations, the alleged members of the CJNG they began a persecution that began in the mayor’s office Gustavo A. Madero in Mexico City and ended up in the municipality of Tlalnepantla, Mexico state. It was in the vehicle in which they were traveling that the illicit substance could be found.

Similarly a attempted kidnapping led to a confrontation between alleged members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and Jalisco police. The attacks were recorded on Sunday October 16 in El Salto.

The authorities were received with bullets by the members of a criminal group in El Salto (Photo: Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office)

According to preliminary information a 35-year-old individual I was at home when armed people tried to take him away of the place in a vehicle. For your part The victim’s mother notified the authorities. and elements of the El Salto Public Security Police Station carried out surveillance tours.

After these actions, the security agents observed a black truck, from which six armed men and wearing tactical vests who they shot at the police. The response of the uniformed officers caused an exchange of bullets.

For the above, a woman was affected by the crossfire and was transferred to a hospital to be treated, preliminary data indicated that it was the mother of the victim.

An insignia referring to the “four-letter cartel” was found near the insured vehicles (Photo: Twitter/@Policia_AMG)

The attackers fled towards Alameda and Carretera al Castillo, authorities deployed an operation and reported the arrest of three peoplealso in Pino street they were insured two vehicles with gunshotsIn the place there was also a insignia with the initials of CJNG.

It should be remembered that just a few days ago the arrest of César Augusto “N”, alias El Gafeinvolved in the armed attack that occurred near a shopping center in Zapopan, Jalisco.

The defendant was assured thousands of fentanyl pills, long and short weapons, grenades, cartridges and vehicles. Along with El Gafe, Juan Carlos “N” was secured after serving a search warrant in three properties in Zapopan and Guadalajara.

“El Gafe” was identified by the authorities as a generator of violence in Guadalajara (Photo: Government of Mexico)

According to the authorities, El Gafe is one of the main generators of violence in the metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara, he was dedicated to coordinating drug dealing cells, hit men and informants known as halcones.

In addition, last Wednesday, October 12, CDMX authorities secured four CJNG operators who were dedicated to supply drugs to the Valley of Mexicothese individuals were detained in the Doctores neighborhood of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

The men were identified as Sergio “N”, The Toasted; Jose Eduardo “N”, The Lalin; Gustavo “N” and Alan “N”. individuals were arrested in flagrante delictotransported cocaine, marihuana y cristal.

