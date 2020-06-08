E’LAST’s Won Hyuk Of “Produce X 101” Talks About Support From VICTON’s Han Seung Woo Ahead Of Debut

Won Hyuk of the brand new group E’LAST shared how VICTON’s Han Seung Woo has supported him forward of his debut!

E’LAST is an eight-member group (Won Hyuk, Won Jun, Choi In, Seung Yeop, Rano, Baek Gyeul, Romin, and Ye Jun) below E Leisure that held a debut showcase on June eight for his or her upcoming mini album “Day Dream.”

Chief Rano stated at their showcase, “We’re lastly debuting. All of it appears actual as a result of we’re standing right here now. I really feel awkward and nervous, however I need to lose these emotions. I need to say thanks to the members for working laborious, and thanks to our followers for ready.”

Won Hyuk and Won Jun each first gained followers after they appeared on the 2019 Mnet survival present “Produce X 101.” Won Huk stated, “We went on the present as simply the 2 of us, however now there’s eight of us, so I’m eight occasions happier and I believe our vitality will probably be that significantly better too.”

Won Jun talked about selling similtaneously fellow “Produce X 101” contestants Han Seung Woo of VICTON and Kim Woo Seok of UP10TION. “All of us labored laborious and sweated collectively whereas we have been on the present, and so I consider them fondly,” he stated. “I’ve fulfilled my dream of debuting and I’m now in a position to meet them on stage, so I’m so glad and I’m additionally all the time supporting them.”

Won Hyuk shared, “I used to be in contact with VICTON’s Han Seung Woo not too long ago. We stated that we’d fortunately say hello to one another if we meet at a music present. On the day that my idea photograph got here out, he messaged me to say that he’d seen it. I’m cheering on VICTON.”

The members have been additionally requested to explain their function fashions. Romin selected NCT, describing their nice efficiency expertise, whereas Choi In selected BTS’s Jimin and stated he’s impressed by the vitality felt in his dancing and the best way he expresses emotion.

Won Jun named Lee Seung Gi as a fantastic function mannequin whereas Rano selected SEVENTEEN, describing how amazed he was by their dancing in “Don’t Wanna Cry.”

Won Hyuk stated, “There are a number of senior artists that I love, however ATEEZ’s Choi San is somebody that I usually attempt to imitate. I grew to become his fan after watching a fan cam, and his expressions on stage are superb.”

Ye Jun stated, “I actually admire TXT. I often deal with the melody once I hearken to songs, and TXT’s music actually touches my coronary heart and is precisely my style, so I’m actually into them.”

Seung Yeop selected TVXQ’s Yunho as a job mannequin, explaining that he needs to be much like him on the subject of his ardour. Baek Gyeul named Sam Kim, saying he actually fell for him when he noticed him carry out.

E’LAST’s first mini album “Day Dream,” that includes the title monitor “Swear,” comes out on June 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

Supply (1) (2)