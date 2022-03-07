Elden Ring achieves one of the highest concurrent player spikes in Steam history

FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest opus outstrips Amazon’s hit MMO, New World.

Elden Ring has not stopped giving us exciting surprises since its launch on February 25, the latest work by Hidetaka Miyazaki has been sold even in bookstores in Japan, and its Sales numbers they have led it to become a success in its launch in the United Kingdom. FromSoftware title records they have not been alien to Steamwhere it has been devastating since its first hours.

On this occasion, Elden Ring has once again exceeded its marks with a new historical figure of concurrent players on Steam. Have been more than 950,000 players those who have been in the game at the same time in the last 24 hours, surpassing the 913,634 achieved by the popular Amazon Game Studios MMO, New World.

Over 950,000 concurrent players on SteamThe data has been shared by Steamdb, where we can see that Miyazaki’s adventure already occupies the sixth place in history of most played games simultaneously in the history of Steam, a figure that highlights the absolute phenomenon in which the game has become, more coming from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which managed to bring together some 125,000 players simultaneously.

The odyssey through the Middle Lands has also been one of the great protagonists of February on Twitch, along with Smilegate’s MMORPG, Lost Ark. If you have not yet entered the adventure on the back of Torrentera, in 3DJuegos you have available, after over 100 hours of gameplayour definitive review of Elden Ring.

