Elden Ring Aims Very High In Its Premiere: Bandai Namco Expects Million Dollar Sales In Its First Month

Bandai Namco has shared a forecast for the end of the fiscal year, which ends in March.

There is no doubt that the new features introduced by Elden Ring have attracted the attention of a large part of the community, whether they are regular players of From Software Souls or users who do not know Miyazaki’s imagination. Either way, expectations are very high, and Bandai Namco is approaching the final stretch of the title with very good prospects: they estimate that, in its first month, the game will sell 4 million units.

The game has won numerous awards at European events even before its launch.Bandai NamcoThis was expressed by the same distributor in a question and answer session with investors, something that the Twisted Voxel medium has been able to translate. During this meeting, Bandai Namco talks about the forecasts for the end of fiscal year, ending on March 31, 2022: “The game has received praise from both the industry and fans, winning numerous awards at European events even before its launch, and 4 million units are expected to be sold by the end of the fiscal year“.

After all, Elden Ring intends to revolutionize the panorama of Souls through an open world full of threats and snippets of a story thought together with George R. R. Martin. In addition, it is clear that players are eager to discover all the secrets that the game keeps, as some users managed to exceed the limits of the closed beta and found most interesting news.

Will remain to be seen how it is developed commercially Elden Ring as soon as it is officially released, but its latest action-packed gameplay and dragons managed to convince the majority of 3DJuegos readers. If you did not have the opportunity to try this game during its closed beta, you can always consult our first impressions of Elden Ring, with which we give you to understand that mixture of familiarity and surprise emanating from the title.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring and FromSoftware.