Elden Ring Already Has A Cheeky Copy: This Is ‘Eilon Ring’, And It Doesn’t Even Look Like Souls

With such a high-profile release, it was only a matter of time before unoriginal imitations appeared.

Elden Ring has been on the market for several days, but its proposal is so powerful that it is still on the lips of many players. This has been followed really positive reviews and an unstoppable rate of sales, so his fame continues to grow over time. Unfortunately, this also attracts female developers who, to take advantage of this success, create pretty blatant imitations.

This is the case of Eilon Ring, a mobile game that, as the well-known analyst Daniel Ahmad has shared, has used promotional images extremely similar to the From Software title. Just below these lines you can check the existence of this imitation, which has not been long in be singled out by the community.

But the most curious thing is that the game does not even resemble Elden Ring in terms of gameplay. Following the thread posted by Ahmad, it turns out that the title developed by Guiyun Cloud Network is a generic MMO which, as you can already imagine, has taken advantage of the fame of Elden Ring to carve out a niche for itself in the sector.

It is not the first time that we have seen similar situations, since it is a practice that has even reached the blatant copy of trailers, as we have seen with a plagiarism of Final Fantasy: Shadowbringers. There are some cases that we can make a jokeas has happened with a game too much like God of War that has surprised even Cory Barlog. However, this kind of copying can ruin the trajectory of a small studio, and that is why the creators of Unpacking They worked hard to get a plagiarism removed from the mobile stores.

