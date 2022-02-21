Elden Ring and its 10 character classes: which one to choose and their key characteristics

Melee combat, ranged combat and the use of spells, among the options to survive the Middle Lands.

It is normal that you are nervous, the day is approaching and finally we will be able to fight again, suffer, scream and cry in Hidetaka Miyazaki’s new title, Elden Ring. We know that you want to be well prepared to face the challenges to which the creative genius of FromSoftware promises to face us, and the first step is to correctly choose the class of our character.

Some classes have changed since closed betaSome things have changed since our first steps in the Red Closed Test, and yes, we will miss the Blood Wolf too, but there is no doubt that the parents of Dark Souls have given everything so that we have enough alternatives to our trip. There are ten total classescollected by Fextralife, with which we can enter the Middle Lands, and there really is no perfect class, everything will depend on your needs and what style of play you feel more comfortable with.

If you want to know more about what you will find in Elden Ring, in 3DJuegos already we have been able to play more than 20 hours and the truth is that we are fascinated with its open world.

Wanderer and Hero

Wandering

With the Vagante we find a typical class of the Souls, the classic Knight with high value in Vigor, Strength and Dexterity. Start at level 9, armed with a sword, shield and halberd. A character that can be a good choice if you are starting in the Miyazaki games, being the most robust to start with. Although the character has balanced attributes, it is ideal for climbing in strength. “A knight exiled from his homeland and forced to wander. Rugged and armed.”

Level: 9



Vigor: 15



Mind: 10



Resistance: 11



Strength: 14



Dexterity: 13



Intellect: 9



Fe: 9



Arcane: 7



Total: 88



Hero

The hero stands out for his Strength and vigorstart the game at level 7 with battle ax and leather shield. A class focused on climb in force, becoming superior to Wanderer if the goal is to focus on close combat, completely dispensing with spells and weapons that use Dexterity. “A faithful hero, comfortable wielding a tomahawk. Descendant of a Wasteland leader.”

Level: 7



Vigor: 14



Mind: 9



Resistance: 12



Strength: 16



Dexterity: 9



Intellect: 7



Fe: 8



Arcane: 11



Total: 86



Warrior and Prisoner

Guerrero

The Warrior is focused on Dexterity as an attribute to build on the build, accompanied by balanced physical stats. We start with him at level 8 and carrying two scimitars and a light shield. One of the classes in the network test and the most agile character. “A warrior from a nomadic tribe who wields weapons in both hands. Outstanding technique.”

Level: 8



Vigor: 11



Mind: 12



Resistance: 11



Strength: 10



Dexterity: 16



Intellect: 10



Fe: 8



Arcane: 9



Total: 87



Prisoner

The Prisoner is another character with balanced physical stats, though Excels in Intelligence and Dexterity. We start at level 9 with a catalyst, a rapier, a small shield and a helmet that will not go unnoticed by any Berserk fan. An ideal choice if you are looking for a hybrid that scales in Dexterity and Intelligence, combining melee and spells. “Prisoner encased in an iron mask. Having belonged to the elite when he was free, he knows the sorcery of refugent stones.”

Level: 9



Vigor: 11



Mind: 12



Resistance: 11



Strength: 11



Dexterity: 14



Intellect: 14



Fe: 6



Arcane: 9



Total: 88



Bandit and Astrologer

Bandit

Although the Bandit’s standout attribute is the Arcanealso has a large Skill. It starts at a low level, which is good for better attribute scaling, and carries a dagger, a small shield, bow and arrows. Perfect to use objects and consumables, although it is not a recommended character for beginners. “A dangerous bandit who attacks weak points. He excels at ranged combat with bows.”

Level: 5



Vigor: 10



Mind: 11



Resistance: 10



Strength: 9



Dexterity: 13



Intellect: 9



Fe: 8



Arcane: 14



Total: 84



Astrologer

A perfect character for those looking for the spell-focused ranged combat. A magician with high Intellect and Mind attributes, accompanied by solid skill. He starts at level 6, a fairly low level, wielding a staff, a sword and a small shield. A class comfortable for beginners who prefer not to jump on top of enemies. “A scholar who reads fate in the stars. A follower of the Shimmering Stones school of sorcery.”

Level: 6



Vigor: 9



Mind: 15



Resistance: 9



Strength: 8



Dexterity: 12



Intellect: 16



Fe: 7



Arcane: 9



Total: 85



Confessor and Samurai

Confessor

The Confessor is the class that starts with the highest level, excelling in its attribute of Fe and with balanced physical stats. He breaks through with a broadsword, a medium shield and a catalyst. An ideal character to explore developments melee and spell hybrids. “An ecclesiastical spy skilled in clandestine operations. Skilled with the sword and charms.”

Level: 10



Vigor: 10



Mind: 13



Resistance: 10



Strength: 12



Dexterity: 12



Intellect: 9



Fe: 14



Arcane: 9



Total: 89



Samurai

The Samurai is another character that sets off with a high level in his adventure, a great Dexterity, good Stamina, Vigor and Mind. As you can imagine, we start with a katana, a bow, arrowsincluding fire arrows and a shield. A very well balanced class capable of adapting to any playstyle, yet perfect for scaling Dexterity. “A skilled fighter from the far reaches of the Canaveral. Skilled with katanas and longbows.”

Level: 9



Vigor: 12



Mind: 11



Resistance: 13



Strength: 12



Dexterity: 15



Intellect: 9



Fe: 8



Arcane: 8



Total: 88



Wretch and Prophet

This is sure to be a favorite class for those looking to put things on as hard as possible. Although it has the lowest level in the game, its statistics are significantly high to develop a class focused only on some of the statistics, in any case, you will be able to build the style that best suits you easy and fun to make your way through in the early stages in a loincloth and armed with a club. “A poor fool with no purpose in life, naked as the day he was born. He only owns a club.”

Miserable

Level 1



Vigor: 10



Mind: 10



Resistance: 10



Strength: 10



Dexterity: 10



Intellect: 10



Fe: 10



Arcane: 10



Total: 80



Prophet

The Prophet is a character something complex in its first steps of the game and particularly alone, a character with excellent attributes of faith and mind, accompanied by a very acceptable Force. A class focused on climbing of Faith geared towards enchantments, although it should also work well as hybrid of Strength and Faith. He carries a spear, a catalyst and a small shield.

“A seer outcast for his doomsday prophecies. Experienced in healing charms.”

Level: 7



Vigor: 10



Mind: 14



Resistance: 8



Strength: 11



Dexterity: 10



Intellect: 7



Fe: 16



Arcane: 10



Total: 86



