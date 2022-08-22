Elden Ring and One Piece merge in this incredible mod where you can fight against anime characters

The modder Arestame has managed to get us to fight Shirohige, Kaido and Shanks by replacing some bosses.

The modder community does amazing things in many games. Sometimes they even dare to mix sagas to do works like this. Turns out a modder named Arestame has managed to delight many fans of both sagas by making let’s fight the bosses from Elden Ring but replaced by one piece characters.

Soon the mod will be available for download on Nexus ModsArestame has shared a video where you can see that the mod replaces Radahn for Kaido, Malenia for Shanks and Godfrey for Shirohige. The truth is that they look so good that it seems that From Software has developed them from scratch. The designs have been made thanks to the Unity development engine.

Unfortunately the mod not found yet to downloadbut Arestame has pointed out that “3 Yonkos they are coming soon to the Middle Lands” through Nexus Mods. However, it is not the only One Piece mod out there. Without going any further, in Nexus Mods there are several available that any fan of the series will surely like.

Be with the skin that is, the main bosses of Elden Ring they can become very complicated. That is why you can visit the Elden Ring guide so that your walk through the Midlands don’t be so hard. In case the game seems easy to you, you can encourage yourself to try this mod that replaces all the enemies with Malenia.

