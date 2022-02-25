Elden Ring Breaks Viewing Records on Twitch Ahead of Official Launch

It wasn’t enough for FromSoftware’s new game to be one of the highest rated in history.

By Axel García / Updated February 24, 2022, 22:47 42 comments

If you thought the madness surrounding Elden Ring would end its near-perfect ratings, then you underestimated the arrival of one of the games. most anticipated through the years. Even before officially hitting the market, FromSoftware’s title is already breaking records for spectators on Twitch, surpassing any other category on the streaming platform today.

Elden Ring has over 750,000 viewers on TwitchNow that streamers and content creators can showcase the game without hindrance, it didn’t take long for the numbers to skyrocket. At the time of this writing, Elden Ring reached 750.000 viewers on Twitch, easily beating the big three (LoL, Fortnite, GTA V) and even placing above the ‘Just Chatting’ category.

The most impressive thing about all this is that the figure will most likely go up even more when the title officially arrives on February 25, although there is always the possibility that, once everyone has the game in their hands, they will proceed to leave Twitch for to be able to play it, and that would reduce the imposing number that we see now on the platform.

That said, the game is not absolutely perfect, as some minor issues have already been reported regarding its performance. In fact, a release patch has already been confirmed, which will fix some bugs and add new features.

If you are still undecided about getting Elden Ring for the reputation of the high difficulty found in past installments of FromSoftware, we remind you that its director confirmed that more players will be able to finish it compared to the other titles of the studio, thanks to the Liberty of its open world. On the other hand, if you think that your PC is not powerful enough, do not forget that you can already take a look at the minimum and recommended requirements.

More about: Elden Ring and FromSoftware.