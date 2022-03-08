Elden Ring can be “paused” without installing mods, and it’s the dumbest thing in the world

Technically, Elden Ring cannot be paused, but did you know that there is a method to stop game if you need to take a breath? No, no, we do not say the trick of the mod, that besides that only works on pc and we don’t quite like that of messing around with the game installation in case From a chip crosses it and it spoils the saved game with some new patch.

Today we are going to tell you a couple of methods so that when you need to get away from the Middle Landsattend to urgent matters or simply have a life, do not risk losing your runes because an enemy has killed you because your character was quiet and vulnerable. Come on, we’ll tell you quickly.

Methods to Pause Elden Ring on Console and PC

You already know that in souls that of pausing the game does not take. You go to the menu, you will see —and hear— the enemies doing their thing in the background. This has its pros and cons. On the one hand, it gets you into the game and commits you to the action, forcing you to prepare well for fights (especially with bosses) Act Fast while you don’t stop moving your character to get away from possible attacks. He has his one!

On the other, as you need to do anything in full action and you have no choice but put control aside, forget about returning to the game with your character alive. The methods that we are going to recommend they are not entirely orthodox, and as such there are risks of losing your progress. Besides, someone might consider it cheating but, hey, power to the people, no? Yours is the decision.