Elden Ring confirms its recommended requirements for PC and prepares us for the Middle Lands

The new From Software will be released on February 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

only left 10 days for the arrival of the Elden Ring. Each new data of the next game of From Software raises our expectations for everything that awaits in the Middle Lands, something that has made it the most anticipated title of 2022. Now, the developer is dropping more information about the gaming experience on PC and advances the recommended requirements for that platform.

A few days ago, we informed you of the minimum requirements to play Elden Ring on PC. This appeared in the game file on Steam, only to be removed hours later until further notice. Well well, it seems that the data around this news have been confirmed by the official Twitter account of the game and, along with this, they have also published the recommended requirements to have a good experience.

Recommended Requirements for Elden Ring on PC Operating system : Windows 10/11



: Windows 10/11 Processor : Intel Core i7-8700K o AMD Ryzen 5 3600X



: Intel Core i7-8700K o AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory : 16GB de RAM



: 16GB de RAM Graphic card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB o AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB



: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB o AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB DirectX : DirectX 12



: DirectX 12 Space : 60GB



: 60GB Sound card: Windows compatible audio device

As we have already said in the previous paragraph, the minimum requirements of Elden Ring can be consulted in the mentioned news, although they can also be verified in the tweet inserted above these lines. Be that as it may, we already have all the information regarding the needs of Elden Ring in computersand this time it is officially confirmed with the announcement of From Software.

And what about beyond hardware and game performance? Well, as From Software has advanced in recent weeks, it seems that Elden Ring promises a truly memorable adventure. To raise expectations, the studio has influenced some aspects of the game such as the difficulty or the day/night cycle, although it has also warned that it will have poisonous swamps because Miyazaki loves them.

