Elden Ring could reach a goal in 2022 that only Rockstar has achieved

Who can stop Elden Ring? The title developed by FromSoftware and published in February 2022 is a success not only critically, but also in sales, something surprising given the focus of games directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki. In fact, its commercial recognition could climb even more according to the latest forecasts.

The analyst firm NPD Group, led by Mat Piscatella, has published its forecasts for the year 2022 of video games in the United States, and it is surprising that they assure that, according to the data they handle, it is possible that Elden Ring outsells Call of Duty in the North American market once this year ends.

Since 2009, only GTA V and RDR2 have surpassed Call of DutyIt’s about a milestone very difficult to achieve, since the Call of Duty saga is a regular in the sales charts around the world, but in the case of the United States it is even more striking. There he almost always leads, but Piscatella assures that this will not be the case despite the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this year.

To put this statement in context, it must be made clear that it would be the third time that a game has achieved it since 2009. From that moment on, only Rockstar has done it with the exceptions of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013 and Red Dead Redemption 2, released in 2018.

NPD Group also offers a list with the games that, foreseeably, will be the best sellers in the United States during 2022. We leave them below, although it should be clarified that they are not in any specific order:

Elden Ring



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2



God of War Ragnarok



Gotham Knights



Horizon: Forbidden West



LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga



Madden NFL 23



NBA 2K23



Pokemon Legends: Arceus



Pokemon Scarlet/Purple



Finally, the analyst firm does not forget the consoles, although here they have a simpler prediction given what has happened in previous years. According to the data they handle, Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console of 2022 in the North American market in terms of units sold, although they are not sure what will happen in terms of income generated.

