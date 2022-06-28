Elden Ring disappears from the top of Steam sales after four months without failure

One more week, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is the best-selling game, behind Steam Deck.

Although in last week’s data we already saw that it could happen, it has finally happened: for the first time since its launch on Steam on February 25, Elden Ring It is no longer part of the top 10 best-selling games in the classification by income that Steam DB leaves us every seven days.

Elden Ring appeared in the top 10 since its premiereThe FromSoftware title leaves its site to other proper names after four months without fail. This week Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is once again the most successful game in terms of revenue generated on Valve’s platformalthough Steam Deck, the company’s console-portable computer, remains in the first position.

For the rest, we see how Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands sneaks into the podium because has ended its exclusivity with the Epic Games Storewhile the proximity of the release of the Monter Hunter Rise expansion also has an effect on the top 10 that we leave you below.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Raft

Monster Hunter Rise

God of War

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition

Rust

Sekiro: GOTY Edition



It should be noted that the announcement of the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade to Steam, after half a year of landing on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store, it was held during an event for the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, which left us with several news about the Square Enix saga.

