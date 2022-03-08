Elden Ring does not stop on PC and repeats as the best seller of the week on Steam

FromSoftware’s game leads Valve’s platform sales list again.

March 7, 2022

After playing it and verifying that both the critics and the public agree on the assessment, we knew that Elden Ring was going to have a good commercial performance. What we did not expect is that a game of FromSoftware from being considered a niche to a global success, having achieved one of the highest peaks of simultaneous players on Steam a few days ago.

But Valve’s platform has more good news for the work of Hidetaka Miyazaki, since, as we see in its official data, it does not go down from the top of the Steam sales top. In fact, according to statistics collected by SteamDB, repeat as the best seller of the weekfollowed in second place by the Risk of Rain 2 expansion.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Elden Ring

Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void

Elden Ring Deluxe Edition

Dying Light 2

Dread Hunger

Valve Index VR Kit

Risk of Rain 2

Lost Ark Vaquisher Starter Pack

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – GOTY Edition



In addition to PC, Elden Ring is available to purchase on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Its scope is being so prominent that we see real madness in its promotion, but the unique style of play that he proposes can still raise disagreements between the players. For this reason, even Bandai Namco itself, publisher of the title, has shared some tips to help us in our game.

