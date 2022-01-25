Elden Ring does not want any more delays: it is already gold and presents a new gameplay of the Taipei Game Show

From Software continues to work on its adventure through the Middle Lands, which will be released on February 25.

From Software continues to raise public expectations with each new Elden Ring piece of information. Until now, the company has been feeding the illusion of the community describing its work as the culmination of everything that has been done with the Dark Souls or that it is the ideal game for Miyazaki. Now, the developers have confirmed that the game is gold and has submitted a new gameplay that collects some of the mechanics seen so far with comments.

This advance has been shown during the Taipei Game Show along with some statements from the creators, although the Elden Ring News channel has already published a compilation on YouTube where we only observe the gameplay scenes. During this event, From Software announced that the ‘master’ version has already been shipped and the team is currently working in the day 1 patch.

In the presentation of the Taipei Game Show, the authors reiterate the importance of the exploration in the Elden Ring to find locations and objects, although they also reserve a good space to teach different fighting styles and some of the threats that await us in the Midlands. This is complemented by the information that From Software publishes from the official Elden Ring Twitter account, which has recently shown an enemy that has not been seen in the beta.

Is left over little more than a month to enjoy Elden Ring on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC, but this wait is taking forever for users. After all, the new From Software has become the most desired title by Steam players, and from 3DJuegos we immediately jumped on this wave after testing the beta. In this sense, our first impressions have left us with a Dark Souls formula that fits very well in its fascinating open world.

More about: Elden Ring, Gold, From Software and Gameplay.