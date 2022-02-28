Elden Ring dominates UK sales and achieves milestone in Souls history

The British weekly top specifies that it is the fastest selling FromSoftware game.

It is something that most of us expected but, just in case, Elden Ring is not disappointing in terms of commercial success. The new game of FromSoftware has set a new record for concurrent players on Steam during its first weekend, and it seems that the console version is following a similar path to the PC version despite only being out for a few days.

It is the third best launch of 2022, behind Horizon and ArceusAnd we already have the official figures for the UK market. As collected by Games Industry, a regular medium publishing this type of data, Elden Ring ranks first in the classification of best-selling games (in physical edition) in the British territory, beating Horizon Forbidden West, which is in second place, although it has not exceeded the numbers of the Guerrilla game in its early days nor those of Legends Pokemon: Arceus.

In addition, Elden Ring is above the numbers accumulated by the rest of the studio’s previous installments. Hidetaka Miyazaki’s last work is the fastest selling FromSoftware game By far: the most successful Souls so far was Dark Souls 3, and this has achieved 26% more physical sales in the data obtained after the first weekend. Below is the list of best-selling games of the week in the UK.

Top 10 best-selling games in the UK

Elden Ring

Horizon Forbidden West

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

FIFA 22

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Minecraft (Switch)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition



Remember that at 3DGames we have left you with seven key tips to follow to start playing your game, including details such as which class to choose, how to deal with upgrading weapons or what you should do when exploring the wide open world. You can also take a look at our ongoing review of Elden Ring to dig a little deeper into our experience with what has already become one of the biggest releases of the year.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, FromSoftware, Sales and UK.