Elden Ring Editor Awards Hero Let Me Solo Her With Unique Gift

Bandai Namco has sent you a box that includes a sword, along with more details of the game from FromSoftware.

This very week we shared a funny video with which Let Me Solo Her celebrated a new feat: having defeated Malenia in the Elden Ring more than 2,000 times. We are talking, how could it be otherwise, about the user who helps other players to overcome this difficult task, a gesture that has catapulted him to popularity among the community.

And not just in the community. It seems that since FromSoftwarethe developer, and Bandai Namco, the editor, are aware of the heroics of this person. For this reason, they have seen fit to send him a detail to thank him for his task: a gift that he himself KleinTsuboi has shared on Twitter:

As we can see, the gift is made up of various elements of the Elden Ring. Inside an elongated black box we see a personalized thank you message that congratulates you with a drawing for having killed more than 1,000 Malenias, in addition to a spectacular sword with the message ‘Rise, Tarnished’ engraved on it.

Includes a sword, a wooden lithograph and a mapIn addition, this special edition comes with a wood lithograph, a large map of the world of the Elden Ring, and what looks like a robe or cloak. As a curiosity, Let Me Solo Her assures in the tweet that she was about to leave the Souls saga with Gundyr in the third installment.

It does not seem like the most complicated challenge he has faced, since in an interview a few months ago he stated that it took 242 attempts and two summons to beat Malenia the first time he achieved it, something that has served him as learning and training to be able to offer the (public) service that he currently offers.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, Let me solo her, Bandai Namco, FromSoftware and Malenia.