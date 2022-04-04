Elden Ring editor desires to paintings with Brandon Sanderson on an upcoming challenge after George RR Martin

The writer and distributor of Elden Ring, Bandai Namco, has expressed passion in running with Mistborn and Wheel of Time creator Brandon Sandersonwho turns out to love to paintings with developer studio FromSoftware in the similar method that George RR Martin did.

In a YouTube broadcast noticed via PC Gamer, Brandon Sanderson pulled a present pack of Bandai Namco’s Elden Ring out of a field, which integrated a message confirming the corporate’s passion within the creator.

Sanderson in the past jokingly complained about developer FromSoftware running with Recreation of Thrones creator George RR Martin as an alternative of him, or as he put it “any individual who spends their days running a blog concerning the NFL as an alternative of with the one that has performed their video games since King’s Box“.

Brandon Sanderson. (Symbol credit score: Brandon Sanderson on YouTube)

All the way through his YouTube circulation, any individual off digicam requested if the bundle was once an apology for opting for Martin, and Sanderson laughed, “no they will have to have employed george“, however some other voice off display informed him to learn the notice that got here with the reward.

“They’re fascinated with perhaps doing one thing in combinationSanderson mentioned.I’m too. If truth be told, I’ve a suggestion for them in my head. So perhaps I’ve to ship them my proposal and spot what they believe“.

Brandon Sanderson when compared the prospective collaboration to his paintings at the Magic: The Amassing buying and selling card sport from a couple of years in the past, announcing he had already been running on a tale sooner than writer Wizards of the Coast requested him if he was once fascinated with writing for they.

And he added: “I have been fascinated about what I’d do if I made a Soulsborne-type sport. Clearly, I will’t make a decision, however it is on my thoughts. So perhaps you can pay attention one thing from me. I’ve some concepts“.

The reward was once additionally despatched via Bandai Namco to different influencers and media retailers, however it’s unclear if the precise notice given to Sanderson was once despatched via FromSoftware (which has extra affect within the construction procedure) or via the writer.

Whilst the Darkish Souls trilogy and Elden Ring are revealed via and carefully tied to Bandai Namco, different contemporary FromSoftware hits have had other publishers, reminiscent of Activision’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Two times and Sony’s Bloodborne.