Elden Ring has been inspired by Valladolid to design a very specific part of its world

One of the statues in FromSoftware’s Midlands is identical to that of a soldier from the Spanish city.

Updated March 25, 2022, 12:12

The games that bear the signature of Hidetaka Miyazaki and FromSoftware are special for many reasons, and Elden Ring was not going to be any different. One of the aspects that most attracts the attention of the players are the secrets and mysteries that are revealed in the weeks and months after launch, something that is happening in the Midlands as well.

European inspiration is common in FromThe latest installment of From, like the Souls saga in general, is inspired by many aspects of European architecture, sculpture and painting, but what we did not expect to find is a reference to the city of Valladolid, in Spain. There is a statue in the game that is identical to a real one, as you have shared I owe it in social networks:

As the user points out, these soldiers decorate the portal of the Saint Gregory College and they are governed by the aesthetics of the end of the 15th century in the Iberian Peninsula, in addition to having a baby on one of the sides. If you want to see the statue in the game, it is located at the gate that connects Liurnia to the valley.

Miyazaki’s source of inspiration in medieval times and the European territory is evident, and surely many more references remain to be discovered. The game’s own armor is really faithful to those that are preserved, and this seems to be predominant throughout Elden Ring, although its vast map and its well-differentiated areas give rise to many other details.

Other secrets that the game hides are really tricky, like the false wall that needs more than 50 hits to open a new area. However the fan momentum sometimes it goes beyond what the development team itself has taken as a reference and theories are generated that are disproved some time later.

