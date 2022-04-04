Elden Ring has been leading the top sales on Steam for six weeks in a row: this is the classification

From Software’s game was released in February and has not abandoned the first place on PC.

Updated April 4, 2022

Due to the desire we had for Elden Ring, we knew that it would probably become the most commercially successful game of all those developed by FromSoftware, but his case is being even more striking, especially in the context of the PC. Last Monday it was again leading the top sales on Steam and, after another week, it is still at the top.

This ranking by income produced by the SteamDB platform places the work of Hidetaka Miyazaki again at the top of the podium, a place from which it has not been lowered since it was released on February 25 in the Valve, PlayStation and Xbox store. We are already in the month of April and Elden Ring has six consecutive weeks leading sales, a truly remarkable feat.

Steam Deck is still the second optionIt is true that since then there have not been large megatons reaching a market as characteristic as that of PC, but that a game continues to generate so much a month and a half after its launch is not usual. Only Steam Deck, the new valve handheld consoleis approaching the level of income on the platform, occupying the second position of the top 10 that we leave you below.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Elden Ring

Steam Deck

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Valve Index VR Kit

Dread Hunger

The Planer Crafter

GhostWire: Tokyo

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Midnight Ghost Hunt



As for the official data offered by Bandai Namco, we know that Elden Ring exceeded 12 million copies sold in just its first days on sale on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, but the publisher itself has ensured that we can expect more from his universe. We do not know if specifically through future games, but the brand will expand in other sectors that are somewhat related.

