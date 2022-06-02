Elden Ring has made some bosses easier and we haven’t even noticed

Version 1.04 of FromSoftware’s game introduced changes that are not listed in the patch notes.

If you remember correctly, the last Elden Ring update only officially introduced several bug fixes, although we had time to discover that FromSoftware he had made other modifications, such as some minor changes to the map of the Midlands.

Well, the YouTube channel Illusory Wall (which VG247 has echoed) has once again revealed more changes that are not reflected in the notes of the version 1.04. This time they affect the final enemies and, instead of complicating our lives as usual, the studio has decided reduce the difficulty of group bosses.

This means that fights against the final bosses that are accompanied, such as the Gritty Gargoyles or the Sacroderm Duo, have been altered to not be as dangerous as a team. There are changes in the behavior of both that make them less aggressive and the number of basic attacks has been reduced so they can’t jointly attack you so often.

In duos or trios they are less aggressive than beforeIn this way, one will choose to stay behind when before he did not hesitate in the least to interact without taking into account what his partner was doing, although it has been proven that it is something that does not apply to all bossesas the Ordovis Crucible Knights, for example, seem to behave the same as before.

The individual bosses have not been seriously altered, and in fact none of the bosses mentioned are the favorite of Hidetaka Miyazaki, who revealed his top 3 in a recent interview. We’ll give you a clue: it’s not Malenia, although the best stories from the gaming community have sprung up around this character.

