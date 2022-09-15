Elden Ring has won its first Game of the Year award in September

The title has been awarded GOTY at the Japan Game Awards, which take place at the Tokyo Game Show.

Few doubt that Elden Ring is one of the great releases of this year, and even one of the most serious candidates to win awards for the best game of 2022. Although we are in September, the title of FromSoftware You can now boast of your first grand prize, awarded during the Tokyo Game Show that is taking place right now.

He has won the GOTY at the Japan Game AwardsAnd it is that, as the Japanese developer herself has announced in her official account of TwitterElden Ring has won the award for Best Game of the Year at the Japan Game Awards, which is the first big prize for the huge RPG. Surely it will not be the last, although, for the moment, FromSoftware is limited to thanking this recognition.

Los Japan Game Awards are given now due to the peculiarities of these awards, which do not wait for more later titles since the nominees come from a vote of the Japanese public of titles released in the previous fiscal year (from April 1 to March 31). After this, the panel of judges chooses ten for the Excellence Awards and, finally, the best title of all that stays with the GOTY.

These were the ten nominees:

Resident Evil Village



Sky: Children of the Light



Tales of Arise



Lost Judgment



Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker



Pokemon Legends: Arceus



Horizon: Forbidden West



Elden Ring



Ghostwire: Tokyo



Kirby and the Forgotten Land



In his analysis of Elden Ring, our colleague Alejandro Pascual made it clear that, after more than 100 hours in the Middle Lands of the last great work of Hidetaka Miyazaki“in the future we will look at Elden Ring in many of our discussions and reflections on the medium”, having become “one of the great generation masterpieces“.

In fact, Elden Ring is not only doing well critically, but commercially there is also cause for celebration. The title has exceeded sales expectations with over 16.6 million copies sold as of June 2022, and is the leading candidate to achieve one of the goals that only Rockstar releases have achieved in recent years: beat Call of Duty’s annual sales figures in the North American market.

Más sobre: Elden Ring, FromSoftware, GOTY, Japan Game Awards, Tokyo Game Show 2022 y TGS 2022.