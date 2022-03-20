Elden Ring hides a false wall that needs more than 50 hits to be discovered

Paths opening behind hidden walls have been a signature element of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games.

That in Elden Ring we would meet false walls that would give access to hidden paths after hitting them, it’s something we counted on. This is one of the classical mechanics in FromSoftware games and previously, we have seen it in classics from the Metroid or Castlevania saga, among others. What we may not have expected to do is hit a wall dozens of times to reveal the path behind it.

As if it were good old Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption, Reddit user Teristam has discovered a wall that needs more than 50 hits to disappear. It is located in the area of Volcano Mansion and the place where it is located and the way it disappears after receiving the huge number of attacks, raise many doubts.

This wall is very different from the rest of the false walls in the gameThe main question we ask ourselves now is whether this has been something intentional. One of the reasons to suspect that FromSoftware did not prepare this wall as an element to discover is the differences with the rest of the fake walls in the game. These emit a sound when you hit them, while, in this case, it simply disappears. In addition, this wall leads us to an easily accessible area of ​​​​traders to which we would have previously accessedquite a disappointing hidden path to find yourself behind such a well-hidden false wall.

As PC Gamer points out, the wall also reappears when we sit in a Place of Grace, unlike the rest of the false walls, which remain open after being revealed. So before you go pounding on that wall where someone on the floor had written ‘way ahead’, think about this as a simple developer carelessness and that the message next to it where you could read ‘liar later’, would still be valid. If you want to know more about the last great work of Hidetaka Miyazaki, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Elden Ring available.

More about: Elden Ring.