Elden Ring hides a tribute to Game of Thrones: we tell you the details and where to find it

Counting on the collaboration of George RR Martin, without a doubt the game was going to hide secrets of the work.

Elden Ring is being one of the phenomena of the beginning of the year, and its success has also been celebrated by George RR Martin, creator of the novels of Song of ice and firewho has collaborated with Hidetaka Miyazaki in the creation of the Midlands. Knowing the curious references that we usually find in Miyazaki games, it was not surprising that we found one of Martin’s work in the game.

First of all, we must remind you that, although this is little more than a curiosity, can be considered SPOILER for those who want to be virgins to all the surprises that Elden Ring has in store for us. If you are one of those who prefers not to know anything, turn around now that you still have time.

If you’re still here, you’re playing Elden Ring and you’re a fan of Game of Thrones, you’ll be happy to know that there is a curious reference in the game in the form of a colossal sword. Its about Grafted Blade Greatsword and as you will have observed in the image, it is inspired by the aspect of the Iron Throne that we could see in the popular HBO series.

Morne Castle on the Weeping Peninsula, south of the Necrolimbo

You will find it south of the Necrolimbo, in the Weeping PeninsulaIf you want to get hold of it, we won’t have to wait too long to find it. Get going on the back of Torrenetera towards the south of Necrolimbountil reaching the Weeping Peninsula. In it you will find the Morne Castle. Head towards the Patio de los Reos and the Wailing Pit of Morne, following the path to the right. There you will meet the boss, the leonine bastard, a challenging fast-punching opponent. Defeating him will reward you with the Grafted Blade Greatsword, a greatsword, and a cool tribute.

“The famous sword of Castle Morne. Weapon of an avenger carrying oceans of anger and regret. One of the legendary weapons. A lone champion, survivor of a vanished countryshowed such determination to fight on that he claimed the swords of an entire clan of warriors.”

Ability: Oath of Vengeance

“Swear an oath on the greatsword to avenge the clan, which will increase all your attributes temporarily. While the effects of the oath are active, your poise will also increase.” If you’re just starting out on your journey through the Middle Lands, these 7 tips can make your path less painful, and remember that in 3DGames we have already played more than 60 hours and we tell you why we are fascinated with Elden Ring.

More about: Elden Ring.