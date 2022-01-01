Elden Ring Inspirations: Its Creator Recalls Epic Adventures That Shaped From Software’s Game

From books to board games, Miyazaki has been inspired by various products for what will be his “best game.”

Remain less than 2 months for the launch of Elden Ring, but From Software wants to test our patience with new details about his next work for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. And it is not just any game, but it will be the culmination of the entire studio experience and will feature the imagination of George RR Martin, author of Song of ice and fire (Game of Thrones).

It’s hard to say a single inspiration that had a huge impact on Elden RingHidetaka MiyazakiHidetaka Miyazaki, its creator, has given an interview to EDGE magazine in which he details some concepts of the next From Software adventure. Although he has already touched on aspects such as his open world or the most innovative mechanics, players are also focused on their story. An argument and mythology that have only been possible thanks to a few most epic inspirations.

“It is difficult to say a single inspiration that had a great impact on Elden Ring. There are many works that influenced the creative process in various ways. The Lord of the rings, the novel series The Eternal Champion by Michael Moorcock, board games like RuneQuest, etc. There are several themes from which I was able to draw inspirations that had an effect on the creation of Elden Ring, “explains Miyazaki in the interview. Therefore, you can already liven up the wait until the launch of the game by reviewing some of the stories that have helped your birth.

From this interview have emerged more news around Elden Ring, as Miyazaki has revealed the reason why we will not be able to equip rings to our character. In addition, the creator does not stop raising the expectations of the public with each new statement, since he has also affirmed that Elden Ring is his “ideal game” and differs from the rest of Souls by various elements.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, From Software and Hidetaka Miyazaki.