Elden Ring is already a hit on PC, but its performance sparks thousands of reviews on Steam

Once again performance issues loom over a release of FromSoftware. In this sense, and despite the fact that Elden Ring is being a huge success in its first hours on PC, there are many users who have raised their voices against the different problems of the action RPG, enough to color the reviews of the video game orange of the Japanese company in the Valve store.

In this sense, of nearly 20,000 opinions expressed about the production in its first hours, 40% are negativebeing a reflection of its current state.

The complaints? Several, but mainly refer to constant drops in the frame rate per second. “I have one GeForce RTX 3060 y un AMD Ryzen 3500, and when I see the benchmark with the MSI app, both components don’t even work hard and go to 60% usage. This video game is poorly optimized,” says Thiago.

Users report constant drops in frame rateMost of the negative reviews are of this nature, although we also found other complaints about its adaptation to the mouse and keyboard, as well as visual errors. From PCGamesN they echo a possible culprit To all those inconveniences, Easy Anti-Cheat, explaining how some see better performance after disabling the software, even though that means having to enjoy the Midlands offline.

As of yesterday there is an Elden Ring patch that claims to address these issues. Hopefully in the coming days the FromSoftware team will continue to work on resolving most of the player complaints raised in these reviews. Compatibility problems have also been reported for the controller for which there is a solution, as our colleagues at 3DJuegos Guides tell us.

Meanwhile, today we learned that Elden Ring is now verified on the Steam Deck, allowing users to enjoy the Midlands on the go. You can learn more about the action RPG by reading the impressions with Elden Ring from fellow Alejandro Pascual, who still working on his analysis. To finish we leave you with Elden Ring: The culmination of Miyazaki’s dark journey.

