Elden Ring is better optimized on Steam Deck than on other PCs thanks to Valve’s extra work

The new portable console takes advantage of being a closed hardware to offer a more stable performance.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 21, 2022, 08:54 45 comments

In addition to being the two big releases at the end of February, they may also be the most important so far in 2022 for the world of video games. Both Steam Deck, the new portable console from Valvelike Elden Ring, the last title of FromSoftwareare being protagonists in recent weeks.

The hardware that allows us to take our Steam library anywhere has been progressively reaching the homes of the first ones who managed to reserve it, and some users have been able to verify that Elden Ring shows stable on Steam Deckor at least it suffers from fewer hiccups than the PC version in general, which has been the worst optimized in the early days.

Why is this if Steam Deck is just another PC? Well, how do you explain Pierre-Loup Griffaisfrom Valve, in Eurogamer, the fact that it is a closed hardware helps to offer a better experience, and from the company they have made specific settings on Linux/Proton and on the Steam Deck GPU to make the From game perform better.

Laptop achieves PS4-like performanceThe result offered by the console is similar to that of a PlayStation 4, surpassing Xbox One S in performance and visual features, which is quite an achievement considering that we are talking about a portable. “At least at launch, the Steam Deck offers a level of performance more consistent than many computers powerful”, they say from Digital Foundry, where they highlight that the only negative point is the battery life, with just two hours of games despite the limitation of 30 FPS.

The thing gains even more importance when we see that Elden Ring is one of the most played and purchased games on Steam week after week since its launch on February 25. In fact, in this type of video game it is more important than ever your pc versionsince the bulk of the community plays them on a computer, as we have seen in the official sales figures that Bandai Namco has shared.

