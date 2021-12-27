Elden Ring is Miyazaki’s “ideal game”, which delves into his differences with respect to the Souls saga

The Japanese creator, known for Dark Souls or Bloodborne, has highlighted the open world approach.

There is less for Elden Ring. The new title of FromSoftware is just around the corner, being undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of 2022. It is the study’s most ambitious project, which has a more differentiated approach from previous installments and even has the participation of George RR Martin, creator of Game of Thrones, in its development.

His actor, Hidetaka Miyazaki, has given an interview in the new issue of EDGE magazine sharing new details of his work, in statements collected by GamingBolt. Among the highlights, it is worth noting that, for the Japanese, Elden Ring is the project that comes closest to his ideal game, specifically due to the structure that it opens with respect to the best-known titles that bear its signature.

“Probably I won’t end up playing to Elden Ring because it’s a game that I’ve made myself, and it’s kind of a personal normal, “he says.” I wouldn’t get any of the questions that a new player will experience. Like I say, it wouldn’t feel like playing on itself. But if I did, then it would be close to being the ideal game I’d like to play. “

If I saw something in the distance, I wish I could go and explore itHidetaka MiyazakiMiyazaki has stood out above all the open world as a differentiating element of the title. “The open world enriches this ideal experience that I am trying to achieve. To give a few simple examples, if I were to explore this world, I would like to have a suitable map. Or, if I saw something in the distance, I wish I could go and explore it. And I would want to fight a dragon in an epic zone, “he explains.” These are very simple things, but Elden Ring allows a lot of these things to become reality for me, creating something that is very close to my ideal game. “

Elden Ring has its release date set for February 25, 2022, when it will land on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Miyazaki himself has been the protagonist in recent months, revealing the game that changed his life, definitely encouraging him to be a developer, but also seeing how his most recognized work became the best video game ever in a well-known awards ceremony.

