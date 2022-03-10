Elden Ring is the best FromSoftware premiere in Spain and the second best release of the year

The game has sold around 60,500 units in its first week available in Spanish stores.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 10, 2022, 12:12 63 comments

With Elden Ring we are witnessing a whole mass phenomenon that is inappropriate for the titles that it has been releasing FromSoftware during the studio’s long career. The game is setting records for players on PC, but at the level of physical sales it also seems to be an undeniable success.

We needed to know the figures regarding the Spanish market, and thanks to the data collected by Game Reactor we have a first reading. The game has sold 60,500 copies in its first week in Spain, although in reality the number refers to the first three days of the game, since it was launched on the 25th and is counted from Monday to Sunday, that is, from February 21 to 27.

Only Arceus surpasses him in 2022Regardless of this, it should be emphasized that this figure represents a milestone for the Japanese study, since it is the best launch ever from FromSoftware also in the national territory. Dark Souls III follows a long way behind, with just over a third (25,000) of the copies sold by Elden Ring in its opening week.

Top sales in Spain (February 21-27)

Elden Ring for PlayStation 5

Elden Ring for PlayStation 4

Elden Ring para Xbox Series X|S

Elden Ring for PC

Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch

Horizon Forbidden West para PlayStation 4

Horizon Forbidden West para PlayStation 5

FIFA 22 for PlayStation 4

Animal Crossing: New Horizons para Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe para Nintendo Switch



The version that has sold the most is that of PS5, with 27,000 units, followed by PS4, with 18,000, Xbox Series X | S with 8,500 and even PC, with 7,000 copies despite the fact that the digital market predominates. Its about second best release of 2022only surpassed by Pokémon Legends: Arceus, although FIFA 22, a game from last year, has also managed to sell more in one week this year.

In other territories, such as the British, Elden Ring has become the most successful launch outside of the FIFA or Call of Duty franchises, surpassing other premieres powerful. With the case of Japan, they can also be in luck, since it also leads the top weekly sales, with its PS4 and PS5 versions beating the numbers of Pokémon on Nintendo Switch.

More about: Elden Ring, FromSoftware, Sales and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.