Elden Ring is the biggest new IP since 2016 and the best launch of the year in Europe

Data from the old continent places FromSoftware’s latest game as the best-selling game of 2022.

Elden Ring does not stop. The new title of FromSoftware Not only is it content with leading the sales of the last three weeks, but it goes further and wants to become one of the best launches in history. The game is the best seller of 2022 in Europe, but there is much more in the figures that Games Industry offers us.

It’s the best new franchise since The DivisionThe data collected in European territory leaves no room for doubt: Elden Ring is the best launch since the publication of Call of Duty: Vanguard in November of last year, but it has also become the biggest new IP since 2016when The Division came to market from Ubisoft.

Despite launching at the end of the month, in February it was the best-selling title in most territories of the old continent, except in the case of Germany, where more Pokémon Legends: Arceus has triumphed. Elden Ring has sold more on PC than on any other platform, with 44% of the total on PC, followed by PS5 (27%), Xbox (16%) and finally PS4 (13%).

The second great dominator of the month of February has been Horizon: Forbidden West, which has become the best launch of the new generation of Sony if we do not count the Call of Duty franchise. 41% of game sales Guerrilla Games have been on PS4, so the figures reinforce Sony’s strategy of continuing to publish its games on previous generation machines.

February best sellers in Europe

Physical and digital sales are counted

Elden Ring

Horizon: Forbidden West

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

FIFA 22

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Grand Theft Auto V

Total War: Warhammer 3

Mario Party Superstars

XCOM 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



In terms of hardware sales, it should be noted that Nintendo Switch remains comfortably in the first position although, for the first time in this generation, Xbox has sold more than PlayStation on European territory. One of the reasons given is that both PS5 and Series X continue to suffer from serious stock problems, something that a Series S does not have, which is postulated as one of the most popular options at the beginning of the year.

