Elden Ring is the title that leaves players most helpless according to a curious study

The analysis firm Uswitch catalogs it as the most “confusing” of the year, generating thousands of searches for doubts.

At this point, no one doubts that Elden Ring is one of the protagonists of the year in terms of video games. The most recent work of FromSoftware He has left us with a serious candidate for best game of the year, although his experience, beyond being commendable for all its virtues, also leaves behind several incontestable truths that the Japanese studio has accustomed us to.

It is the game that produces the most queries about doubts in GooglePerhaps it was not necessary to corroborate it, but a report carried out by the analyst firm Uswitch has listed Elden Ring as the most “confusing” game of the year. We put the quotation marks because the Spanish translation of the term “confusing” is somewhat more complicated in this context, since it refers to the fact that it generates many doubts in users, who end up going to Google in search of answers.

Analysts have added up the total RPG-related queries the search engine has received so far this year and concluded that Elden Ring accumulates 171,840 Google searches related to doubts, guides, tips and solutions. In short, tutorials that help the user stop being helpless in his game given how enigmatic From’s proposal is on many occasions.

It should be clarified that, since it is a much more successful game than others on the market, it is also logical that there are more searches. In the classification we see more proposals that are far away of having figures similar to those of Elden Ring: we have Metroid Dread second, which makes sense due to its structure, and third Resident Evil: Village, with the characteristic puzzles of the saga.

Elden Ring – 171,840 searches

Metroid Dread – 53,880 searches

Resident Evil: Village – 44,760 quests

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 33,960 quests

Far Cry 6 – 31,920 searches



From FromSoftware they do not seem to be very concerned with this type of award, as they continue to be surprised to see that the game’s sales have exceeded their expectations for quite some time. In fact, the publisher Bandai Namco published the commercial data registered until June, revealing that Elden Ring has more than 16 million copies sold all over the world.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, FromSoftware, Studies and reports, Metroid Dread and Resident Evil Village.