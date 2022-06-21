Elden Ring keeps many secrets, but not in their songs: their epic chants “in Latin” say nothing

A student of Latin has discovered that the melodies are made with a system that does not form coherent sentences.

When From Software announced Elden Ring, the community already thought of 2 key points: it would be a game devilishly difficult and would have a large number of hidden secrets. Both aspects have been more than fulfilled after its launch, because, focusing on the second, there are already theories around the mysterious Coliseums of the Middle Lands and the map has been introducing almost imperceptible changes.

99% of the letters in the game are not in any language and do not mean anythingMagister-OrganiThis trend around the narrative of Souls has caused many players to listen to the songs of Elden Ring very carefully, as it contains Latin phrases that could reveal more details of the lore. However, research by Reddit user Magister-Organi has confirmed a bittersweet fact: these epic chants they don’t say anythingand they don’t even use a real language.

The user has contacted the music producers of Elden Ring to find this unpleasant surprise: “they confirmed that 99% of the letters in the game are not in any language and mean nothing,” he explains in his post. “Elden Ring’s music producers explained that the lyrics were computer generated and adjusted to look like ancient languages.

“Some of the lyrics look like Latin, but they’re not in Latin. The goal was to simulate songs with ancient languages ​​to heighten the dramatic feel for the player experience,” continues Magister-Organi. “I know it can be frustrating to know this, but I was told that the process It’s pretty common in video games.“.

Although this may disappoint many players, it is important to note that Elden Ring only has a song written in latin. And, as you can imagine, this tune does reveal details of the lore. Despite this, there is no doubt that From Software’s game has given us goosebumps with melodies such as its main theme, which has been reinterpreted in 15 different musical styles with a result spectacular.

