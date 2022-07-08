Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her celebrates a new feat with a comical video

The player has managed to defeat Malenia more than 2,000 times and celebrates it with a video of highlights.

Elden Ring has left us with great stories since its launch on PC and consoles last February, but the legend of Let Me Solo Her, the player who help others by defeating Malenia (one of the most difficult bosses in FromSoftware’s game), he is truly unbeatable.

After a few months of hard work as a wildcard in the community, the naked hero (KleiinTsuboi) has paused his summons for a moment to craft a video with the best moments of all the confrontations in which it has embarked to date. You can see it below:

“As many of you have asked or thought that I had retired, I am happy to be able to say no, that I continue to get stronger,” he says in a message to his followers, “The number of deaths registered already exceeds 2,000 Malenias killed“, reveals.

In May, Let Me Solo Her livestreamed her defeating the 1,000th Malenia, so it’s taken less than two months to double that number. Before that she explained in an interview that she suffered a lot the first time she managed to beat the boss, having made up to 242 attempts and two summons.

