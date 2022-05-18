Elden Ring loses lead in April European sales, PS5’s best month in 2022

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga surpasses From Software’s latest game in popularity.

During the last few weeks, Elden Ring has starred in much of the world’s top sales. This is how we have seen it in various markets around the globe, but time has moved the gaze of the players towards latest releases, which leaves us with a European listing dominated by LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. As for consoles, Nintendo Switch continues to hold the public’s attention while PS5 signs your best month of the yearas we saw in the territory of the United Kingdom.

We can access video game and console sales data thanks to GamesIndustry, which has the results recorded by the analysis center GSD. Apparently, a drop in 15% in the sale of consoles compared to the month of March, which translates into the distribution of almost 290,000 units, while the purchase of software has suffered a decline of 24% with 10.8 million titles sold.

As we have already said, PS5 has achieved its best month of the year behind a fireproof Nintendo Switch. In this sense, the Nintendo hybrid leads the way by seventh consecutive month in Europe, just ahead of PS5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. In the field of video games, the success of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Elden Ring are accompanied by other titles such as FIFA 22, GTA 5 or Kirby and the forgotten land, although the fourth position achieved by Nintendo Switch Sports.

Under this paragraph you will find the list of best-selling games in Europe in April. According to GamesIndustry, the month has been calmer compared to March loaded with pitches, which in turn has had news from Nintendo and PlayStation. In addition, to this performance are added the continued sales by Elden Ring, which was released at the end of February.

Europe’s best-selling games in April Lego Star Wars: La Saga Skywalker (Warner Bros)

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

FIFA 22 (EA)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo)

Grand Touring 7 (Sony)

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)

Horizon Forbidden West (Sony)

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)

