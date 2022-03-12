Elden Ring makes an impressive debut in the US and becomes the best-selling game of 2022

The latest from From Software is not satisfied with being the most popular of February and exceeds the sales of January.

It’s been a couple of weeks since the worldwide release of Elden Ring, but this doesn’t mean that the last of From Software lose steam in the market. After a really successful debut in the Japanese, UK and Spanish markets, not to mention some impressive initial sales on Steam, the latest results of EE.UU. indicate that the game aims high in its economic performance.

Elden Ring is already the fifth best-selling game of the last 12 months in the US.And it is that, according to the numbers shared by Mat Piscatella, analyst of The NPD Group, the first days of Elden Ring in the American field have been really successful. In this sense, it has not only been released as the title most popular of the month of februarybut it has also exceeded the figures for January, thus becoming best selling game of 2022 till the date. In addition, it is the second game with the most sales in its first month (a figure that has only been received in the last 12 months, being surpassed by Call of Duty: Vanguard) and the fifth that has distributed the most copies in the last year.

The US Top not forgetting other powerful releases from last month such as Horizon: Forbidden West, which debuted in second position (but first on PlayStation platforms) or Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which reached fourth position followed by the also new Total War: Warhammer III. For its part, Pokémon Legends: Arceus remains stoic and manages to close the month in third position, being the only game in the Top 5 that It has not been released in February.

Best-selling games in the US in February Elden Ring

Horizon: Forbidden West

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Total War: Warhammer III

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Madden NFL 22

Mario Kart 8

FIFA 22

Minecraft

In the panorama of consoles, Piscatella reports that Nintendo Switch rules the month of february both in number of units sold and profits earned. This is followed by Xbox Series getting the second position in the two areas mentioned, but, as the analyst recalls, PS5 is still the hardware that more money has raised of what we have in 2022.

