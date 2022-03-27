Elden Ring makes sales and critical history, but has it met your expectations? final verdict

Time to pause our journey through the Midlands: the final verdict of the Elden Ring arrives. It may seem like a simple one, after all, FromSoftware’s RPG has been a success in sales and on Metacritic, but the expectations of the readers may have been higher. Is this the case?

Every release of FromSoftware is an event, but perhaps none have been more so than Elden Ring. And just one fact: more than 12 million copies sold worldwide, breaking sales records in various markets around the world, from Japan to the United States through Spain. The passion for Middle Lands seems to have gone beyond any optimistic figure thought by those responsible, and as if that were not enough, specialized critics have practically unanimously praised the virtues of the title. With this scenario, this may be the final verdict least close in history, but we have to ask you the question as with every major release, is the open world RPG up to your expectations?

In the magazine we always like debate, and we invite you to leave your final impressions on the title in the comments. After all, the hype aroused by those also responsible for Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice may have reached such heights that perhaps all the positive aspects of Elden Ring are even insufficient to fulfill your wishes. As we will see in this special, the promises made by the Japanese team have not been vague, counting from the beginning with the collaboration of one of the most relevant writers in recent years, George R. R. Martin, and betting on giving more freedom than ever to the user to explore a vast land; all, moreover, with the idea in mind of being able to reach an even larger audience than in past installments. You, as readers, have the last word. Is Elden Ring everything you expected?

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Elden Ring

Gender:

RPG / Action / Open World



Creators:

FromSoftware



Release date:

25/02/2022



Platforms:

PC, PS5, PS4, XSeries, XOne



Links: All about Elden Ring / videos / Guides

Being a huge game in its proportions and hours of content, we find a lot to value in Elden Ring. We start with its open world, one capable of marking a new benchmark for the genre both at the level of its playable design and its artistic section, with attention to detail so that each player always finds a reason to keep going. there are no missing bossesare once again imposing and a challenge as rewarding as it is complicated, but making strength in make this experience more accessible compared to past deliveries. And of course, more and better of everything that made the FromSoftware titles great to make the action RPG a title capable of being a great gateway to souls-like, but at the same time a video game in which the most veterans can miss a long season .

YOUR PROMISES

A new fantasy world with the author of A Song of Ice and Fire



Vast fantasy landscapes and gloomy and intricate dungeons to spend many hours.



A game system capable of defining the genre, with a variety of options to tackle the challenges.



Its customization, richer and more varied than in previous games.



Wide range of weapons, magical powers and abilities to find and master.



Visually exquisite, with stage designs and bosses to remember.



A new design, attractive and complex, but familiar to fans of FromSoftware.



Lower barriers to entry for more accessible multiplayer.

THE ALLEGATIONS

Hidetaka Miyazaki, director at Elden Ring. “It’s very difficult to briefly summarize what Elden Ring is. But for us, it represents the culmination of all of our knowledge, all of our passion in all of these games, to deliver a new dark fantasy IP.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, director at Elden Ring. “This time, in Elden Ring, we put a lot of options at the player’s disposal to face challenging situations and use their cunning to outwit enemies and bosses. When they are at a dead end, they can come back later, so they can have this freedom of progression without having to beat their heads against the wall over and over again. They can figure out what to do and how to re-approach it at their own pace.”

Hervé Hoerdt, senior vice president and Bandai Namco. “With Dark Souls, we went from a niche to a really big audience. I wouldn’t say mainstream, but not far from it. The idea with Elden Ring is to attract an even bigger audience. It’s a huge game for us, and a huge one for FromSoftware “.

PEOPLE’S COURT

3DGames

Elden Ring is one of those few games that lead the industry, exemplifying with its design both open world and dungeons worked, incessant content that could fill several games and DLCs and a duration of approximately 100 hours with a lot of intensity in each of them. . FromSoftware knows how to narrate with its visual design, encouraging the player to observe, read and understand the terrain while losing themselves in every corner of the Middle Lands. The challenge is not reduced even for experienced players, although it is more accessible when facing them, being able to avoid them or summon assistance. The bosses are spectacular and many will be remembered, but I think that this time the world itself and the many ways to explore it weigh more. Going through every corner of the map, you can notice the care and detail put into it, while wondering how they have achieved this feat without anything being too unbalanced. In the future, we will look at Elden Ring in many of our discussions and reflections on the medium and it is already one of the great masterpieces of the generation. -RECOMMENDED-

> Read analysis of Elden Ring in 3DJuegos.

Metacritic

GamesRadar “Elden Ring is both a refinement and an evolution of the Dark Souls formula, presenting an expansive world that is as hostile as it is engaging. Despite occasional excesses, suffering has never been more fun.”

Eurogamer “Elden Ring stands out as a memorable game, one that FromSoftware fans will savor for quite some time and one that will welcome new fans. Sumptuous visual design, dark and detailed lore, and a vast and intricate open world are reason enough to get lost in the Middle Lands. Add to that FromSoftware’s relentless and unforgettable cycle of gameplay and you’ve got something truly special.”

GameSpot “In a genre forged through oversized and overdesigned games, Elden Ring is defiantly non-conformist in almost every way. Its commitment to subtractive design and placing the onus of mapping its world on the player allows it to stand out from other game adventures.” open world”.

> Read Elden Ring review on Metacritic.