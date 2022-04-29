Elden Ring makes things even harder for us with a new patch that fixes bugs in their bosses

FromSoftware’s title update 1.04.1 fixes bugs that players were exploiting.

It’s been two months since its release on PC and consoles, but Elden Ring continues to receive minor tweaks on a regular basis from the game team. FromSoftware. The last big update was 1.04, whose news brought changes that have generated some extra errors.

For this reason, the development studio has made a new version of the update available to users, the 1.04.1. And, as we can read in the official patch notes, it brings boss bug fixes as the most outstanding aspect among its novelties.

has been adjusted again to Malenia, Miquella’s Sword, since sometimes her life points did not rise correctly during the healing process. It is something that happened in the online multiplayer environment and should not happen anymore, leaving us with the correct experience that the studio was looking for with this enemy.

There were bosses that did not work well in certain circumstancesAlso, bugs have been fixed that caused bosses die in unwanted ways. Without going any further, one of the final enemies of the game did not work correctly under certain combat circumstances, which was used by some users to make the fight easier. Still, you’ll have to check the battles again to see if original ways to kill these bosses are also removed.

The changes also affect a bug regarding the Cerulean Hidden Tear that had emerged with the last patch, but otherwise there is nothing more remarkable, only that texts from the game are corrected again both on PC and on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. We keep waiting for new content announcements playable for the work of Hidetaka Miyazaki, since areas such as the coliseums leave us clues of future DLCs that could arrive in the coming months.

