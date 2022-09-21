Elden Ring not only kills us on PC and consoles: it will also do so with a board game that is preparing its Kickstarter

The authors, Steamforged Games, clarify that the project depends on the success of the financing campaign.

They’ve already done so with the Resident Evil and Monster Hunter franchises, as well as multiple Dark Souls projects that tie into this iconic saga with card offerings and Dungeons & Dragons. However, the ambition of Steamforged Games to manufacture board games goes further and, based on the latest great success of From Softwarenow he’s back to his old ways with an idea for Elden Ring.

“Start a new journey with us, Lightless. Elden Ring: The Board Game will be coming to Kickstarter soon”, announces the company through a Twitter post. Although it is true that data on this unique proposal has not yet been shared, the team has already prepared a Kickstarter page that will be activated in a date still unknown.

In this way, we will be attentive to all Steamforged Games publications in case they open the campaign by surprise. After all, the company remembers that the success of the project depends on the financing Kickstarter, so this board game will only be made if there are enough users financially supporting the idea.

We are not surprised to learn that Steamforged Games has decided to launch a proposal based on the Middle Lands, since Elden Ring has already sold 16.6 million units since its launch at the end of February and has been awarded 2022 GOTY in the Japan Game Awardsan event held during the Tokyo Game Show 2022. In addition, it should be remembered that the misadventures of Elden Ring will also be reflected in an official comic manga, so we have several products with which to enjoy the From Software universe outside the video game.

