Elden Ring overtakes Dying Light 2 as the most anticipated game by Steam users

Techland celebrated the first position a few days ago, but the FromSoftware game has surpassed it.

Dying Light 2’s joy lasted little. The zombie title enjoyed being the most desired by Steam users Looking ahead to the next releases this year, something that Techland celebrated on social networks, but it has turned the tables. The one that previously was second is the one that now occupies the highest step of the podium: Elden Ring.

It is still one more curiosity, but it helps us to better understand the functioning of the market on PC, since it is an official list of the Valve platform where the games that have been the most times are collected added to wish list. The Stay Human was striking because the FromSoftware title has always generated more expectation, something that is confirmed now.

Games like God of War or Silksong appearOther games that appear in the classification leave us some surprise than another. For example, at the time of this writing we find Party Animals in third place, which is ahead of the PC version of God of War that will land on computers in just a few days. In fifth place, another regular: Hollow Knight: Silksong, which does not even have a planned release window, but that does not prevent fans from waiting for it more than many other games that do have a confirmed date.

Let’s remember that Elden Ring comes to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S next February 25, a few weeks after Dying Light, which will do so on the 4th. Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest work has been influenced by external inspirations such as books or board games, although George RR Martin, who recently it detailed his participation in the project.

