Elden Ring, Pokémon Legends: Arceus and more: the best-selling games of the semester in Europe

The top 20 leaves us with more headlines, with Nintendo Switch dominating in hardware over PS5.

Europe experienced a high start to the year regarding the sale of video games. And it is not for less, during these first six months of 2022 we have experienced the premiere of releases such as Elden Ring, Pokémon Legends: Arceus or LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that have left big headlines in stores. On the other hand, the top-20 also allows us to see some small bumps.

Before going to talk about the best-selling games, several data. Always according to Games Sales Data, in Europe 76.1 million copies sold (32 million in physical format, 44 million through digital stores) this first half of the year, an increase of 13.5% compared to the same period of 2021. By country, Germany was the most lucrative market, followed once again by the UK and France.

Already entering the top-20, the report collected by GamesIndustry speaks of a comfortable leadership of Elden Ring over FIFA 22 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. However, remember that this latest title, like other releases for Nintendo Switch, does not incorporate the eShop sales data, so it cannot be ruled out that, at least compared to EA Sports football, the tables could have been turned .

The 20 best-selling games of the first half of 2022 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

FIFA 22 (EA)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)*

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros)

Horizon: Forbidden West (Sony)

Grand Touring 7 (Sony)

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)*

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)*

Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)*

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo)*

NBA 2K22 (2K Games)

F1 2022 (Codemasters)

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo)*

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain (Nintendo)*

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft)

Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft)

Beyond the head positions, it is striking to see Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits exceed Call of Duty: Vanguard in demand despite, once again, not including the performance of the Nintendo Switch video game through the eShop.

Hard months for consoles

GSD collects a year-on-year drop of 21% in the sale of consoles, mainly motivated by a decline in the purchase of PS5. Sony’s hardware has suffered from major stock issues that appear to be resolved by the end of the year. For its part, Nintendo Switch maintained the first place and Xbox Series X|S saw its numbers improve by 9%, insufficient to take second place from PlayStation 5.

